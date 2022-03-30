Byron Middle School teacher honored as member of prestigious STEM program

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky — A Byron Middle School teacher was recognized as a member of a prestigious four-year National STEM Scholar program this week.

Katie Donlin was one of only 10 teachers selected nationwide in 2018 to participate in the program designed for middle school teachers who work with students in science, technology, engineering and math courses.

All National STEM Scholars participated in a week of STEM training and national networking. The scholars are also provided funding to implement a Challenge Project at their home school and given a Google Chromebook to facilitate collaboration.

The STEM program is hosting a reunion of scholars this week, beginning Wednesday, March 30, to Sunday, April 3, 2022, at the National Science Teaching Association National Conference in Houston. As a part of this reunion, Donlin will re-engage with her class and exchange ideas with science teachers from across the world for potential collaboration.

Donlin will receive her STEM Scholar four-year member certificate at the conference and has the opportunity to describe the Challenge Project she created.