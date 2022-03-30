Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 30
Byron Middle School teacher honored as member of prestigious STEM program

Katie Donlin was selected for the program in 2018.

3204_crop.jpg
Katie Donlin
Contributed / Byron Public Schools
By Post Bulletin staff reports
March 30, 2022 10:32 AM
LOUISVILLE, Kentucky — A Byron Middle School teacher was recognized as a member of a prestigious four-year National STEM Scholar program this week.

Katie Donlin was one of only 10 teachers selected nationwide in 2018 to participate in the program designed for middle school teachers who work with students in science, technology, engineering and math courses.

All National STEM Scholars participated in a week of STEM training and national networking. The scholars are also provided funding to implement a Challenge Project at their home school and given a Google Chromebook to facilitate collaboration.

The STEM program is hosting a reunion of scholars this week, beginning Wednesday, March 30, to Sunday, April 3, 2022, at the National Science Teaching Association National Conference in Houston. As a part of this reunion, Donlin will re-engage with her class and exchange ideas with science teachers from across the world for potential collaboration.

Donlin will receive her STEM Scholar four-year member certificate at the conference and has the opportunity to describe the Challenge Project she created.

