Byron native has dream come true competing in Rochester rodeo

ROCHESTER – A childhood dream came true for Byron’s Jeremy Richardson.

The 27-year-old remembers sitting in the bleachers of Graham Arena in Rochester wishing he was one of those cowboys wearing a pair of chaps and donning the signature hat for the annual Rochester Bull Riding Competition.

On Friday, April 8, 2022, that dream became all too real as he climbed onto the back of a bull named “Snake Eyes” and competed for the first time in Rochester.

“I came here as a young kid and kind of just looked up to the bull riders and fell in love with the sport at that time,” Richardson said. “Being able to represent Byron and compete in Rochester is something I dreamed about when I was a kid.”

Tucker Graham of Staples, Minn. exits the arena during the 25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Graham Arena Rochester, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Richardson’s parents Keith and Jackie Richardson aren’t surprised to see their son climbing on the back 1,000 pound – or sometimes 2,000 pound - bulls. Ever since he was a kid both parents saw plenty of signs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When he was four years old, we had a fence upside the house, and this four-year-old used to get on top of the fence and act like he was riding,” Keith said.

For Jackie, one of the signs she noticed was when Jeremy dedicated a third-grade school project to bull riding.

“He had to do a presentation to explain how something works, and he chose bull riding,” Jackie said.

Even though Jeremy’s obsession with the sport started so young, he’s just recently taken it up. He’s two years into his bull riding career, one that’s still a weekend job while he works at a marketing company in Bozeman, Montana, where he currently lives.

He moved to Montana in 2020 after he worked on a few ranches there, and he just decided one day that it was time to take the leap.

“I was at the spot of my life where I can do anything and go anywhere,” Jeremy said. “So, I went out west and I just woke up one day and I’m like, ‘I’m gonna enter the rodeo and give it a try,’ and I got hooked.”

When Jeremy eventually told his parents he started bull riding, they were less than enthused.

Byron's Jeremy Richardson rides during the 25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Graham Arena Rochester, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

“We weren’t very happy,” Keith said. “Too worried about him getting hurt.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For the past two years, Jeremy’s been traveling all over and entering rodeos on the weekends before coming back to Rochester this weekend.

Friday night was the first time Jeremy’s family and friends will have ever seen him compete.

“I’m nervous,” Jackie said before the competition started.

Jeremy was the third rider to compete that night. His bull, “Snake Eyes” had the reputation as one of the toughest bulls in the arena, and one that would give a rider a lot of points if they stayed on for the full eight seconds, according to the cowboys there.

Jeremy lasted roughly three seconds on the bull before he was bucked off.

“I felt good. I think I lost my legs a little bit after the first couple of jumps,” Jeremy said. “But going into tomorrow night, I’ll take what I kind of felt like I did wrong or could’ve done better and just try and do that tomorrow.”

How were his parents after watching their son get thrown off a bull for the first time in-person?

“I’m okay, I’m fine,” Jackie said while taking deep breaths.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was nervous,” Keith said. “Before they opened the gate, I was hoping to God that everything was gonna go good.”

Jeremy will compete again Saturday night before returning back to Montana Sunday and continuing to pursue the sport he’s now addicted to.

But this weekend competing in Rochester will always be more than just another night at the rodeo.

“The word I’m going to use is humbling. It’s a humbling opportunity,” Jeremy said. “It’s an amazing opportunity to come home and try and ride for eight seconds in front of my family.”

