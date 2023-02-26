Byron native passes away at college in Missouri

NEVADA, Missouri — Tragedy struck at a Missouri college this week as Cottey College senior Ella Page, a native of Byron, died on Wednesday.

Page, who is the daughter of Rachel and Joey Page, died at her off-campus residence, according to a news release from the college. She majored in business administration and was a member of both the track and cross country teams at Cottey. Joey Page is the superintendent of the Austin Public Schools, and formerly the Byron superintendent.

“We are stunned and deeply saddened by this tragic event, and our prayers are with Ella’s family,” said Cottey President Stefanie Niles. “Ella was loved by many across campus. We are all heartbroken and are working to ensure that students and employees have the emotional support they need during this difficult time.”

“Ella brought so much joy to our campus and athletics department,” said Athletic Director Maryann Mitts. “This is an unspeakable loss and our thoughts and prayers are with her family.”

Cottey is a small, private women's college in western Missouri. The school canceled classes and activities immediately following the discovery of Page's death. The college organized a gathering in the chapel and made grief counseling and support services available to students and employees of the college.

ADVERTISEMENT

No official cause of death has been released, and details of visitation and funeral services are not yet released.

