News | Local

Byron Public Schools considers amping up its solar power usage through new grant funding

If the school district moves forward with the project, it would be in addition to some solar panels already in place on school district grounds.

021821.N.RPB.BYRON.HIGH.SCHOOL.001079.jpg
Byron High School Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Byron. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
By Jordan Shearer
February 08, 2022 12:18 AM
BYRON — Byron Public Schools is looking into the possibility of increasing its dependence on renewable energy with the help of some new state funding.

On Tuesday, the school board held a study session and met with Rich Ragatz, the vice president of business development for the company Ideal Energies. Although the board didn't make any decisions at the meeting, they discussed the possibility of adding solar panels to the district's high school.

If the district does move forward with the project, they could do so a couple different ways. Both options fall under the recently-developed Solar For Schools Grant Program.

"Established by the State Legislature in 2021, the Solar for Schools Grant Program is designed to stimulate the installation of solar energy systems on Minnesota public schools," the Department of Commerce's website reads.

Byron became eligible for the funding through an equation that took into account the school district's adjusted net tax capacity and its number of students.

One of the two programs Byron would be eligible for would award the district up to $102,000 worth of grant funding. The district wouldn't have to pay for the installation or the materials, and it would get a 40% discount on the energy produced by the panels for the first 20 years. After that, it would have full access to the energy they produce.

It would require approximately 5,000 square feet of space.

"You'll end up with about a $350,000 net savings over the life of the system," Ragatz said.

He also briefly discussed the other option that exists. Under that option, which is still be developed, the district would earn a given amount for each kilowat hour of power created through the panels.

It's not a simple matter of simply chosing between the two options. The first program is for buildings that are "located outside of Xcel Energy territory," according to the Department of Commerce. The second one would be for buildings that utilize Xcel Energy.

Byron Public Schools utilizes Xcel Energy as well as a co-op, so it could technically use both options.

The Byron school officials are still in the beginning phases of the process. They spent much of Tuesday asking questions such as whether the panels would have to be located on the roof or if they could be on the ground, and how the two programs differed from one another.

Rochester Public Schools
Local
Rochester Public Schools launches community survey for superintendent search
The survey will be open through Feb. 11.
February 04, 2022 07:04 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
01 083021-ROCHESTER-CATHOLIC-SCHOOLS-PRESIDENT-05190.jpg
Local
Rochester Catholic Schools raises $140,000 on Day of Giving
"It's a huge vote of confidence that we're on the right path," systems leader says.
February 02, 2022 02:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Rochester School Board
Local
Rochester school officials unconcerned with previous failed effort by superintendent search firm
"We're not just relying on the search firm. We're also going to do our own random calls — not just from the list of references they give us," said Melissa Amundsen, one of the board members involved in the search firm selection process.
February 02, 2022 11:19 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Load More

The school district already has some solar panels that were installed in 2014 as part of an earlier initiative.

Byron is not the only district in the area that has dabbled in solar energy. Approximately a decade ago, a group of local students led an initiative to get panels at each of Rochester's public high schools. In addition to saving energy, the Rochester solar panels provided another learning opportunity for students.'

The educational element will be part of the upgrade in Byron as well.

"We also provide educational materials that can be incorporated into the classroom," Ragatz said.

