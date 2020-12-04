Byron Public Schools extend distance learning through Dec. 23

Byron Public Schools will extend its distance learning for K-12 grades through Dec. 23, Superintendent Joey Page announced, Friday.

Page states the decision came after a meeting with the district's rapid response team and public health officials on Thursday, Dec. 3. Page said the data reviewed in the meeting showed "we are in a very critical stage in the pandemic, with some challenging weeks ahead in terms of tight hospital capacity." As a result of this information, Byron Public Schools will continue its distance learning leading up to its winter break on Dec. 24.

The Olmsted County public health officials will brief the school board, Dec. 21, and a return decision will be announced no later than Dec. 22.

Below is the full statement from Page, and a decision-making timeline for the district in the coming weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

On behalf of the Byron Public Schools, it is my sincere hope that you and your family are doing well and have transitioned into our Distance Learning Model as smoothly as possible. The District’s Rapid Response Team met on Thursday, December 3, with public health officials to review regional and local COVID data. Additionally, MDH shared:

Daily COVID-19 case numbers can and do fluctuate. That’s why it is important to look at the longer-term trends. The data are telling us we are in a very critical stage in the pandemic, with some challenging weeks ahead in terms of tight hospital capacity. The effects of holiday gatherings and travel are still unknown, but we thank all Minnesotans for making difficult but necessary adjustments to their plans. If we all work together to take these basic and effective precautions like wearing masks, social distancing, staying at home, and testing as appropriate, we can get through to better days as we wait for COVID-19 vaccines to be widely available.

In the review of this data, we are extending Distance Learning for K-12 students through December 23.

Here is the District’s decision-making timeline:

December 14-23: In accordance with public health guidelines, the District must prioritize providing in-person instruction and services to students with disabilities whose individualized education program calls for intensive services that cannot be provided in a distance learning model.

December 18: The District may invite students who receive specialized instruction or services to attend school for a 2-hour in-person morning instruction.

December 21: Olmsted County Public Health Officials will brief the School Board, and a return school decision (beyond Winter Break) will be determined and communicated no later than December 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

December 24 - January 1: Winter Break

January 4: As a reminder, continuing this week and for the foreseeable future and in response to Executive Order 20-94 , we have recently adjusted schedules to allow our educators adequate planning time on Fridays so that they can best meet the needs of students in various learning models. For some students, this change has resulted in a reduction in the length of their school day.

Our teachers do extraordinary work to ensure each student receives a high-quality education, regardless of the learning model. This additional planning time aims to provide that our teachers can plan instruction and experiences that meet each student's needs. Although some students may see the reduced instructional time, ultimately, we believe all students will benefit from higher-quality instruction.

Child Care: As a reminder, school-age child care during school hours (7:30 AM to 2:40 PM) will be provided to district-enrolled students age 12 and under who are children of Tier 1 Critical Workers. This child care service is ONLY to be provided when NO parent or guardian is at home due to employment as a critical worker. If you qualify and plan to enroll your children, please fill out this form: Distance Learning and School Day Child Care .

Once more, thank you for your gracious and understanding support.

Sincerely,

Dr. Joey Page, Superintendent