Byron Public Schools have 5 finalists for superintendent

BYRON -- The Byron School Board has selected five finalists to interview to fill the school district’s superintendent seat.

The finalists were selected from a pool of 13 applicants.

The interviews will begin at 4 p.m. Monday, April 26, and 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, in the auditorium at Byron Middle School, 601 Fourth St. NW.

All interviews are open to the public.

The finalists are:

Theodore Ihns, superintendent, Howard-Winneshiek Community Schools, Cresco, Iowa.

Craig Ihrke, superintendent, Caledonia Area Schools, Caledonia.

Dawn Lueck, principal, Winona Public Schools, Winona.

Shane Monson, principal, Morris Area Schools, Morris, Minn.

Michael Neubeck, principal, Mahtomedi Public Schools, Mahtomedi, Minn.

Byron Superintendent Joey Page will beome superitendent of Austin Public Schools on July 1.

