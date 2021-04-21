SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Byron Public Schools have 5 finalists for superintendent

Interviews will be done Monday and Wednesday at the Byron Middle School auditorium.

Byron Public Schools logo
By Post Bulletin staff report
April 21, 2021 12:31 PM
BYRON -- The Byron School Board has selected five finalists to interview to fill the school district’s superintendent seat.

The finalists were selected from a pool of 13 applicants.

The interviews will begin at 4 p.m. Monday, April 26, and 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, in the auditorium at Byron Middle School, 601 Fourth St. NW.

All interviews are open to the public.

The finalists are:

  • Theodore Ihns, superintendent, Howard-Winneshiek Community Schools, Cresco, Iowa.

  • Craig Ihrke, superintendent, Caledonia Area Schools, Caledonia.

  • Dawn Lueck, principal, Winona Public Schools, Winona.

  • Shane Monson, principal, Morris Area Schools, Morris, Minn.

  • Michael Neubeck, principal, Mahtomedi Public Schools, Mahtomedi, Minn.

Byron Superintendent Joey Page will beome superitendent of Austin Public Schools on July 1.

