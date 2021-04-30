Byron Public Schools select Michael Neubeck as new superintendent

Byron — The Byron School Board has voted to select Michael Neubeck, principal, Mahtomedi, Minn., as the district’s new superintendent, the district announced in a release Friday evening.

“We believe Michael has the qualifications and skills to move the school district forward. He has demonstrated that he has vision and creativity and will continue to move the Byron School District forward on our Profile of a Graduate. We look forward to working with Michael in his new capacity,” Board Chair Harvey Bergh said.

The School Board will be conducting contract negotiations with Neubeck, and a contract is expected to be approved by the School Board at a May 3, 2021 school board meeting.

The pending start date for Neubeck will be July 1, 2021.