Byron Public Schools sells gymnasium naming rights to Scheels

BYRON, Minn. — The gym at Byron High School will sound a little more corporate as the new school year gets underway.

On Monday, Aug. 21, the Byron School Board unanimously approved selling the naming rights of the high school gymnasium to Scheels, a North Dakota-based sporting goods store.

"It's part of our sponsorship program ... as other districts have done and continue to do throughout the state," Superintendent Mike Neubeck said during the meeting. "Scheels has stepped up and said they'd like to partner with us."

Scheels will pay $12,000 annually over a 10-year period for a total of $120,000. The contract allows Scheels to pay up to $3,000 a year in the form of sporting goods equipment.

"Every year, we're probably spending more than $3,000 in equipment," Neubeck said.

It will be known as Scheels Gymnasium, according to the contract between the school district and the business. The school district will be financially responsible for installing, maintaining, and — if necessary — replacing the signage.

"All signage provided here under shall be maintained in first-class condition," the contract reads.

The contract also specifies that the two parties will have to mutually agree on the placement of the signage. So, if Scheels wants to incorporate its name into the gym's mural of the bear crashing through the bricks, it will have to have the district's sign-off to do so.

The Scheels contract is the latest in a handful of deals the school district has secured to help bolster its revenue stream. One of them included selling the naming rights to the high school's brand new football field, although that sponsor has chosen to remain anonymous so far.

Unlike the district's other sports facilities involved in its sponsorship program, the high school gym is not part of the district's renovation process that resulted from a $44.5 million bond that voters passed during a referendum in 2021.