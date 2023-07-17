Byron Public Schools sells stadium naming rights to nameless sponsor

BYRON — Whoever it is that bought the naming rights for Byron High School's new football stadium is being rather shy for an entity that is theoretically investing in name recognition.

Nonetheless, the contract with the unnamed entity will help the school district offset the costs of maintaining its new sports facilities years down the road. Last fall, Byron Public Schools started playing with the idea of courting sponsors. Less than a year later, it has found a small handful of deals that will help do that.

"Right now, roughly we're bringing in between $40,000 and $45,000 a year," Superintendent Mike Neubeck said. "That way, we're not taking out of our general fund when we have some of those bigger projects 10, 15 years down the road."

The quest to seek out sponsorship agreements is ultimately the result of a large building project underway. In 2021, the voters in the school district approved bond funding of $44.5 million. That funding is the driving force behind the district's new sports stadium.

Although Byron High School is relatively new, it wasn't built with a football stadium or competition-level baseball fields. Now that those features are becoming a reality for the school, the opportunity to explore sponsorships followed.

One of the agreements the district has acquired is a five-year contract with Pepsi. The agreement is worth a total of $15,000, or $3,000 a year. Among other details of the contract, Pepsi will be the school's "exclusive non-alcoholic beverage supplier."

Another sponsorship deal the district acquired is with the company Adidas, which will allow the district to purchase sportswear at discounts of up to 40%.

The school district has compiled a booklet, outlining the various sponsorship packages offered. They range from "Bear partner" at $1,500 a year to "Gold Partner" at $5,000 a year.

The various benefits outlined in the sponsorship packages include scoreboard advertisements, recognition over the PA system during games and in-game video features, among others.

According to Neubeck, there are more opportunities to capitalize on.

"We don't have a sponsor for our baseball/softball field yet or for our gym," Neubeck said. "Those may come later."

In the case of the naming rights for the stadium, the unnamed entity will pay $12,000 annually for a total of $120,000 over a 10-year period.

Whether that particular agreement turns out to be marketing or philanthropy is yet to be seen.

"It may never be named. ... They're paying the amount of money for the naming rights, but we are not naming them," Neubeck said. "They're like 'we want to help the school out. We'll pay for the naming rights. But let's not name it right now.'"