Byron Public Schools sends class to distance learning because of COVID-19

Byron Public Schools is moving a classroom at the Intermediate School to distance learning for one week because of four confirmed COVID-19 cases in the classroom and others who have to quarantine, Superintendent Mike Neubeck said in a letter to parents Sunday night.

Neubeck said in the letter that despite an increase in cases, the district remains under the 5 percent threshold in any grade or school building.

I am writing to inform the parents in our district that we will be moving one classroom at the Intermediate School to Distance Learning for this week. We have 4 confirmed cases in this one classroom and have had to quarantine others. The parents of the students in this room were notified earlier today. Our numbers overall have seen an uptick in the past couple of weeks, which reflects some of the State numbers as well, yet we are still far under the 5% threshold in any grade level or building. In this case, we feel it (is) important to move the entire classroom to a Distance Learning model for one week to monitor if any other cases may appear and to help mitigate any further spread.

Parents, it is recommended that you continue to monitor your child closely for the following symptoms. If you or your child develops any symptoms of COVID-19, isolate from others and do not attend child care, school, youth programs, or other activities. In addition, talk with a doctor or other health care provider to consider getting tested for COVID-19.

Fever of 100.4 degrees F. or higher.

New cough or a cough that gets worse.

Difficulty/hard time breathing.

New loss of taste or smell.

Sore throat.

Nasal congestion/stuffy or runny nose.

Nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.

Muscle pain.

Extreme fatigue/feeling very tired.

Severe/very bad headache.

Chills.

Please also note that masks are recommended for all students and staff inside our buildings and masks are mandatory on our school buses by State order. We will be working closely with Olmsted County to set up afterschool vaccination clinics for ages 5-12 once they are more available. We still recommend that students, staff, and family members ages 12 and older get vaccinated. Thank you for your continued attention as we work everyday to have a safe and healthy environment for our students and staff.

