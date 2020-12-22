Byron Public Schools to return from distance learning

Byron Public Schools is set to return to in-person classes for elementary students and hybrid learning for secondary students in January.

The School Board approved the change Monday 6-1. Board member Harvey Bergh cast the sole opposing vote. The district will return to its in-person and hybrid system Jan. 4.

"We are seeing some positive trends, and we hope that we can continue to see them," said Meaghan Sherden, lead epidemiologist for Olmsted County Health Services, who spoke at the meeting.

The decision follows an announcement by Gov. Tim Walz that elementary students would be able to return to the classroom as long as adequate precautions are in place.

The School District switched to a distance-learning model Nov. 30. At the time, Byron was among a number of local school districts that were switching learning models due to an increase in cases of COVID-19. Rochester Public Schools was among them. RPS is expected to make an announcement Jan. 8 regarding whether it will return students to the classroom.

There are some additional precautions in place for Byron. In addition to masks, teachers and staff in the district will be required to wear a face shield, according to a state mandate. Staff will also be able to receive a COVID test every two weeks, if they choose.

There were some questions during the meeting about why staff members will have to wear face shields if they are already wearing masks. Tanya Harder, COVID school liaison from Olmsted County Public Health Services, said the state is willing to overlook some of the local data about the virus spread, but that some extra precautions need to be put in place.

"The shield with the mask is providing a second layer of prevention against that spread," she said.

Board member Chris Schmit said using the shields is a worthwhile price to pay for having students return to the schools.

"I think just like the masks, we'll get used to it," she said. "It's not the best situation, but being in the classroom is priority."