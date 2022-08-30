Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Byron quilters’ work set for display at Great Wisconsin Quilt Show

The quilts, which will be on display in Madison Sept. 8-10, will also be entered into the Rochester Quilters' Sew-ciety show this October.

quilts
Sarah Nelson's quilt "Yabba Dabba Done!" (left) and Jamie Kouba's quilt "Gilded Garden" (right) will be featured in the Great Wisconsin Quilt Show Sept. 8-10, 2022.
Contributed
By Dené K. Dryden
August 30, 2022 04:56 PM
BYRON — Two quilts made by Byron residents will be seen by more than 20,000 visitors at this year’s Great Wisconsin Quilt Show in Madison, Wisconsin.

The show, which runs from Sept. 8-10, showcases quilts from around the country. While anyone can submit their quilt to the show, a jury selects certain quilts to be displayed and judged during the show’s 10-category Quilt Contest. This year, Susan Nelson’s “Yabba Dabba Done!” and Jamie Kouba’s “Gilded Gardens” made the cut.

Block by block

Kouba’s 53-inch square quilt includes nine large blocks that feature varying intricate florals within. The larger blocks are surrounded by smaller, repeating floral blocks, and everything is surrounded with gold and brown borders.

“It was a block of the month pattern, which means that every month you get a kit in the mail with the things you need to create a block for that month,” Kouba said. “It has a lot of applique by machine and a ton of hand embroidery to embellish all the flowers that are in it.”

For over a year and a half, Kouba pieced together “Gilded Gardens” block by block using the kits from Purple Daisies Quilting. She deviated from Sharon Schamber’s design by setting the quilt in gold rather than gray.

“That’s where I got the name ‘Gilded Gardens,’” Kouba said.

Now in her 50s, Kouba began quilting at the age of 13. To date, “Gilded Gardens” is the most challenging quilt she has worked on, and she said it’s exciting to have it featured in the Great Wisconsin Quilt Show.

“It’s just fun to be able to share my stuff with other people,” Kouba said. “Also, it’s always a challenge. I like the challenge of trying to make things as near perfect as I can get.”

As for Nelson’s quilt, which measures 6 feet by 6 feet 2 inches, a dark gray background illuminates a 10-point kaleidoscopic star filled with bright greens, blues, pinks and purples. Most of the quilt is hand-stitched, as Nelson said she started working on “Yabba Dabba Done!” a few years ago when she moved to the Rochester area.

YabbaDabbaDone Closeup.jpg
A close-up photo of "Yabba Dabba Done!" shows the quilt's intricately sewn patterns.
Contributed / Susan Nelson

“I needed a small project that was sort of a take-along project because I needed to pack up my sewing room,” Nelson said. “I needed a project that was easy to come and go.”

Nelson said she’s been quilting for 30 years, turning her hobby into a business along the way. She now describes herself as semi-retired.

For the most part, Nelson followed a design from Willyne Hammerstein’s "Millefiori Quilts: Book 3.” She said she made some adjustments, like using a technique called “fussy cutting” to ensure each point of a star had the same design on it, creating a more uniform and kaleidoscope-like effect. All those smaller blocks build into the quilt’s 10-point design, something Nelson said is a bit more challenging to create.

“Most stars in quilting tend to be eight-pointed or 12-pointed or something that’s easily divisible to make a circle,” Nelson said. “This one was 10, so I just needed to change the math on it and work things out a little bit differently.”

Hard work on display

While Nelson and Kouba both cannot attend this year’s Great Wisconsin Quilt Show to see their work on display, both women worked on a quilt that will be raffled off during the Rochester Quilters' Sew-ciety’s Quilt Show on Oct. 21 and 22 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

“I designed the quilt, and Jamie consulted with me on it to help me make the best out of the design,” Nelson said. “A total of seven of us worked on this quilt — hand-appliqued and really nicely machine quilted.”

“Gilded Gardens” and "Yabba Dabba Done!” will also be on display at the Rochester quilt show. Before then, over in Madison, both quilts will be in the running for first, second or third place in their category. One quilt from the show will earn the honor of “Best in Show,” while another will be named “Viewers’ Choice.”

Nelson said “Yabba Dabba Done!” won a ribbon at the Minnesota Quilters’ Show in June, but every show is different.

“I can win a ribbon at one show and then get nothing at the next,” she said. “So there’s just no predicting what’s going to happen. It all depends who else competes and how the judges like it, and you just gotta wait and see.”

By Dené K. Dryden
Dené K. Dryden is the Post Bulletin's region reporter, covering the greater Rochester area. Before joining the Post Bulletin in 2022, she attended Kansas State University and served as an editor for the student newspaper, the Kansas State Collegian, and news director for Wildcat 91.9, K-State's student radio station. Readers can reach Dené at ddryden@postbulletin.com.
