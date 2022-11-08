SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Byron School Board considers courting corporate sponsors for facilities

“The district doesn’t lose anything; the district has the potential to gain a lot,” Board Chairman Craig Fuchs said.

IMG_5847.JPG
Byron School Board Chairman Craig Fuchs speaks at a study session on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
November 08, 2022 12:23 PM
BYRON — As Byron Public Schools continues the process of adding onto its campuses, the district’s leadership is discussing the possibility of opening the door to corporate sponsors for its venues.

The Byron School Board discussed the topic Monday night during a study session after Superintendent Mike Neubeck described what the possibility would look like.

According to a written summary of the proposal, a sponsor could pay $120,000 over 10 years to have their name “listed on all programs, schedules, and on the facility.” That option would be available for the stadium, gymnasium, or the combination of the softball and baseball fields.

The proposal created some discussion about whether the district should be using sponsorships as a funding source. School Board member Matt Bashaw disagreed with the proposal.

“I’m fundamentally against this,” said Bashaw, who went on to ask how it would affect the district’s existing Mitchell-Cunningham Memorial Stadium. “In my understanding – my belief – that’s how our facilities should be named. They shouldn’t be named for a cash value. They should be named in honor of someone or some organization.”

The proposal also listed several other packages, such as $80,000 for the naming of the auditorium or the baseball field and softball fields individually rather than as a combination. The proposal even listed potential advertising deals valued at $5,000, $3,000, $2,000 and $1,500.

Neubeck said the idea is partly to limit the practice of every sports team in the district going out to ask for donations from all the businesses in town.

Board Chairman Craig Fuchs clarified that the district wouldn’t necessarily have to choose between naming a facility after someone and pursuing corporate sponsorship. For example, he said the district could still name a venue after an individual, followed by the phrase “sponsored by” whatever company pays for the sponsorship.

“The district doesn’t lose anything; the district has the potential to gain a lot,” Fuchs said.

Byron voters approved $44.5 million in November 2021 to fund various projects around the district. That funding is paying for construction of a new auditorium at the high school. It also will include a new sports complex at the high school, featuring a football field, track, baseball field, and softball field.

Director of Finance and Operations Todd Lechtenberg described the proposal as a way to offset some of the costs the district accrues over time. He said the facilities — from the gym floor to the turf field — will need to be replaced or repaired at some time. Opening the door to sponsorship, he said, is a way to help offset that cost for the district.

“Right now, the state is not doing a good job of keeping up with facility spending,” he said. “I think it’s just going to help us, as a district, stay away from the taxpayers having to pay more.”

Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
