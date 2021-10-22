Byron School Board fills two seats that were vacated in August

BYRON -- Two new faces are set to join the Byron School Board, filling the positions that opened when two members resigned on the same day.

The two new members are Jeremy Aagard, who has lived in Byron for a year, and Matt Bashaw, who has lived in Byron for the past 33 years.

According to Byron Public Schools Superintendent Mike Neubeck, there were nine people who applied for the open positions. Aagard and Bashaw were approved unanimously by the school board members who were present at Monday's meeting.

"They were looking for people with experiences in leadership," Neubeck said of the board's decision. "They were also looking for people that would have an idea of where the district should be going."

Bashaw and Aagard will begin their positions in mid-November, and will remain until next year when they will have to run for their seats if they choose to remain on the board.

The two former board members, Emmy Harvey and Mike Denney resigned from the board in late August . Denney cited the physical and mental toll the board role had taken on him. Harvey said she had started to be overwhelmed with harassment from the public and was afraid it would begin to be directed at her children. Harvey and Denney independently resigned the same day.

The board originally tried to fill the vacancies by nominating and appointing people. When the board wasn't able to find anyone to appoint, it opened the positions up to the community, allowing the public to apply for the positions through an application process.

The application included seven questions, asking the applicants things like why they wanted to become board members, what they want to accomplish on the board, and what their vision for the school district is.

Bashaw listed previous management experience at Mayo Clinic, Christ Lutheran Church, as well as the Byron Booster Club. Aagard listed experience with the Special Olympics and the cancer charity foundation known as The Karen Chandler Trust, among others.