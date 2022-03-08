Byron School Board reaffirms support for Carrie Delaney as the newest board member

BYRON — The Byron School Board on Monday reaffirmed its support for the addition of Carrie Delaney as the seventh member of the school district’s governing body after discussing some concerns that had been raised about her within the community.

The Board initially nominated and approved Delaney out of a field of eight candidates during a previous meeting. Following Monday’s discussion about the concerns that had been raised, five of the existing school board members voted in favor of Delaney becoming the final member. One member, Harvey Bergh, abstained from the vote.

The concerns that were brought forward to the school board focused on some controversial online posts Delaney had “liked” that had been made by her husband. They focused on topics such as the pandemic and some other politicized issues and public figures, like U.S. soccer player Megan Rapinoe.

“There are things I have done and that I have said in my past that if taken out of context, people would tell me I’m not fit to be on this board either,” board member Matt Prigge said. “I think we have a great candidate that understands the needs for diversity, equity and inclusion.”

Prigge went on to say that Delaney’s husband is a 20-year veteran and that the family specifically moved to Byron for the benefit of their special-needs child.

“Somebody who’s willing to do that to take care of their child I think will probably be looking out for other individuals and their children as well,” he said.

Several other board members spoke on the issue as well, generally showing support for Delaney. Board Chairman Craig Fuchs said Delaney’s perspective as the mother of a child with special needs would be a welcome addition to the board.

In her application, Delaney identified staffing as one of the issues facing the district, and suggested potential remedies such as incentive programs or hiring clinics. Another question in the application asked about her vision for the district. She replied:

“To ensure our children's education will help them be the most successful in all situations, while our learning experiences are inclusive of all students. Ensuring nobody is falling through the cracks.”

Delaney is filling a position that was left open by former Board member Sharon Kreitinger, who resigned to focus more on her business obligations. Delaney said she plans to run for the position once the temporary appointment comes to an end later this year.

Delaney said she and her husband moved to Byron specifically for the educational needs of their 10-year-old son. They had been living in Rochester but decided to move when Rochester Public Schools went into distance learning. Delaney said at the time, Byron wasn’t accepting open enrollment applications for her son’s grade, so they decided to sell their house and move altogether.

Following Monday’s meeting, Delaney briefly addressed the concerns herself, urging the community to get to know her and learn about what drives her.

“That was a really rough time for my husband suffering from PTSD,” Delaney said about the online posts. “He and I don’t always have to see eye to eye on things, but he by no means has any ill will toward the LGBTQ community. He wants inclusion. He fights that battle with me all the time. And I think some things were taken out of context. I really do.”