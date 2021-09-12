Byron School Board searches for replacements following the resignation of 2 members

BYRON — The Byron School Board is soliciting applications from the public to replace two board members who recently resigned.

The board met Sept. 7 to discuss the possibility of simply appointing people to the open seats. However, they weren't able to find anyone to appoint, so they decided to open the process to the community.

According to Superintendent Mike Neubeck, the board approved an application with seven questions people interested in the position will need to answer.

"I know our board asked several people, leaders in our community who either were board members in the past or who had been on several key committees in our district and so forth who we thought would have knowledge of our school district. And at this time, no one stepped forward," he said.

"It's a hard time to be a board member, and there's a lot of things going on," he added. "I'm hoping there are very qualified people who will apply."

The two positions opened when former board members Emmy Harvey and Mike Denney independently resigned from the board on the same day. Both were elected in November, and their terms were set to last through November 2024. The Byron School Board is a seven-member governing body.

The application window, according to Neubeck, will be open for three weeks. The School Board will then nominate and vote on the applicants. He said a link to apply for one of the two open positions will be available on the district's website, and that they will advertise it through social media.

The questions include: