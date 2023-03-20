99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Byron solar site gets site OK, other permits pending

At 200 megawatts, a proposed solar farm south of Byron would be the largest in the state.

Solar 03
A proposed solar farm would span nearly 1,600 acres in Dodge County.
Contributed
Today at 8:28 PM

BYRON, Minn. — A proposed solar plant south of Byron, Minnesota, has cleared more regulatory hurdles bringing it closer to construction.

If fully approved, the project would be the largest solar generating facility in Minnesota. Briefly.

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission in a meeting March 9 accepted a certificate of need and granted a site permit for the project that will cover nearly 1,600 acres of land southwest of Byron in Canisteo and Mantorville townships in Dodge County.

Also Read

The plant, built by EDF Renewables, a subsidiary of French utility Group, EDF, would produce up to 200 megawatts of electricity, which would make it the largest capacity solar farm in Minnesota when it goes on line. That would provide enough energy to offset energy consumption of up to 30,000 homes, according to EDF. Under current plans, construction is expected to begin yet this year could go online in 2025.

However, the proposed Sherco Solar project in Sherburne County, which is about a year behind EDF’s Byron project, promises a 460 megawatt capacity.

With the site permit cleared for the Byron project, the next major regulatory hurdle it faces is grid interconnection agreement. The agreement allows the project to plug into the existing electrical infrastructure to move the power generated by the farm into the regional electric grid run by the Midcontinent Independent System Operator.

111122.N.RPB.ByronSolar-1.png
The proposed Byron Solar Project.
Becca Larson / Forum Design Center

In an interview with the Post Bulletin last week, John Tuma, PUC commissioner, said connecting to a regional grid is usually one of the biggest hurdles new projects face. Most grid substations tend to already run at capacity.

“Our grid is over-prescribed,” Tuma said.

Connecting to those grids often requires expensive improvements to the grid infrastructure.

However, the Byron project has a leg up with that, Tuma said. The line and substation the project is connecting into outside Byron has capacity to support about half the project and therefore half the needed interconnection agreement has been approved.

The project would require constructing an additional substation. The final site plan has not yet been approved.

By John Molseed
John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
