Byron students take part in revitalizing the city's former golf course

BYRON, Minn. — On top of becoming a new draw for the community, a former golf course in Byron has become a learning opportunity for students at both the middle school and high school.

Located immediately south of U.S. Highway 14, the property has both a miniature golf course, which has been renovated, and a disc golf course, which is a new addition to the area. Students were part of the process for both features at separate stages.

"Without the students and the school district's help, it wouldn't be near what it is," said Tom Ricke, Byron Public Works director. "The kids really took a liking to the project. They took it and ran with."

The city of Byron purchased the property formerly known as the Links of Byron, which included a driving range and a par 3 golf course.

Last summer, multiple classes from the middle school collaborated as part of the school's Design Studio Community Transformation Project. For the project, they helped the city refurbish the miniature golf course that was already on the property. The students designed the hole placards for the course.

Then in response to requests from the community, the city decided to establish a disc golf course on the former Links property. Disc golf is a spin on the traditional game where players throw discs long distances into metal baskets standing above ground. Ricke said the course baskets allow the area to double as a foot golf course, where players kick soccer balls at the baskets.

The city developing the disc golf course opened an opportunity for students at the high school to get involved as well. Like their middle school counterparts did for the miniature golf course, the high school students designed placards for the different baskets in the disc golf course.

Signs designed by the Intro to Engineering Class mark the disc golf course on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Byron Athletic Park in Byron. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

"When I heard about that, I just said 'Can we help out?'" said Chad Rolandson, a physical education teacher at Byron High School, describing when he heard about the city's plans for the area.

A shop class from the high school poured concrete and made the stands for the placards. The shop class also made a kiosk for the park where Rolandson plans to post a number of game rules for the various activities.

On top of helping renovate the area, the students have been getting use out of it too. Rolandson has taken his PE class out to the area numerous times.

They aren't necessarily done either. Rolandson said the shop class might help improve some of the features of the miniature golf course, like upgrading the small wooden bridge.

Byron High School freshman Yat Tot plays mini golf on Thursday at Byron Athletic Park in Byron. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Although the city hasn't officially adopted a new name for the park, the students have dubbed the renovated links course as "The Byron Athletic Park."

The park is free to use. However, visitors do need to provide their own balls and putters for the miniature golf course and their own discs and balls for the disc golf course.

One student, ninth-grader Conner Esser was part of both projects — last year as a middle schooler and this year as a high school freshman. On a recent day in May, he was out at the park with his classmates, playing a round of disc golf — experiencing first hand a project to which he contributed.

"It's really cool because not only can you have fun designing it but you can come out and you can see what you made," he said. "You can say, 'I made that.'"

Byron school students play mini golf and use the newly renovated park Thursday at Byron Athletic Park in Byron. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Byron students use the disc golf course on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Byron Athletic Park in Byron. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin