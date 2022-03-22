Read Today's Paper Monday, March 21
Byron teachers ask their district to allow displays of support for Ukraine

"Innocent men, women and children are being murdered," Byron teacher Tara Dunken said. "It really is this simple."

Byron 5th grade teacher Justin Blom speaks regarding the district’s policy on showing support for Ukraine during the public forum section of a school board meeting on Monday, March 21, 2022, at Byron District and Community Services Building in Byron.
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
March 21, 2022 09:24 PM
BYRON — Byron teachers are trying to convince their district that supporting Ukraine is not a political issue, but a humanitarian one.

The situation began with a request to hang a Ukrainian flag in one of the schools. The district said it had to look into the situation first.

During a Monday night meeting, two educators spoke before the school board about why they think the district's policies should not factor into the war in Ukraine.

"There is nothing political about what is happening in Ukraine. A brutal dictator has invaded the country — a dictator whose methods of warfare have been unanimously declared as war crimes by the United States Senate," said Justin Blom, co-president of the Byron Education Association. "When was the last time anything was unanimously declared by our U.S. Senate?"

During the meeting, the district's policy 950 was referenced as the reason for not allowing open displays of support for political issues. Part of the policy reads:

"School district employees...shall refrain from any conduct that is intended to be or that reasonably could be perceived as supporting or opposing specific political issues or political candidates."

After the meeting, however, Blom told the Post Bulletin that the issue actually hinges on another of the district's policies, 505. That policy relates to the "distribution of nonschool-sponsored materials on school premises by students and employees."

Byron School Board
Byron Social Studies teacher Tara Dunken speaks regarding the district’s policy on showing support for Ukraine during the public forum section of a school board meeting on Monday, March 21, 2022, at Byron District and Community Services Building in Byron.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Another teacher, Tara Dunken also spoke about the issue during the meeting. She said as a teacher, she always has tried to convey the importance of kindness and compassion to her students. She said she has always tried to speak for those who are unable to do so themselves.

"Innocent men, women and children are being murdered," Dunken said. "It really is this simple. It is simple to say what is happening in Ukraine is wrong. It is simple to say this should not happen. It is simple to say what the Ukrainians are facing is not compassion or kindness."

No one from the school board commented on the situation during the meeting. Afterward, however, Superintendent Mike Neubeck said the district is waiting to hear back from its legal counsel about the best way to handle the situation.

He said if the district allowed displays of support for one issue, it would have to show the same acceptance of other sides. For example, if the district were to allow students and teachers to display Ukrainian flags, he said, it also would have to allow the display of Russian flags.

In the meantime, he clarified that the district is not stopping teachers from speaking about the issue in their classrooms.

"We never told them they couldn't talk about it. We never told them they couldn't educate kids about it. As a matter of fact, if kids ask them, 'how do you feel about it?' they can tell them,'" Neubeck said. "It's that public display that becomes the issue."

Byron School Board
Byron superintendent Dr. Mike Neubeck speaks during a school board meeting on Monday, March 21, 2022, at Byron District and Community Services Building in Byron.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

