SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 11
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Byron teenager arrested for car prowling incident

The 17-year-old boy was taken to the ground by an Olmsted County Sheriff's deputy Tuesday night, May 10, 2022, after he reportedly resisted arrest.

Police car lights crime crash arrest
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
May 11, 2022 10:13 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BYRON — A 17-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday night, May 10, 2022, after he reportedly rifled through a car then thrust his hand toward an Olmsted County Sheriff's deputy's face.

The Byron teen, whose name was not released to the public, was arrested on suspicion of gross misdemeanor obstructing the legal process with force and misdemeanor tampering with a motor vehicle. He was taken to the Dakota County Juvenile Services Center.

Deputies were called around 10:20 p.m. to the 10 block of Second Street Northwest in Byron for a report of a person inside their neighbor's vehicle. The person had left the vehicle before the deputy arrived but the deputy made "almost immediate contact with the suspect" when he arrived on scene, according to Lt. Lee Rossman.

Also Read
Dodge-Fillmore-Olmsted Community Corrections logo
Local
Fillmore County commissioner ready to break from three-county corrections agreement
The decision maintains the Dodge-Fillmore-Olmsted Community Corrections agreement through end of the year.
May 11, 2022 10:18 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Michael-Davis.png
Local
Trial begins for Dodge County LDS leader accused of sexually assaulting juvenile
Michael Adam Davis, 37, is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a juvenile as a church leader in Dodge County.
May 10, 2022 08:53 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
William Shillingford 5-9-22
Local
Byron man killed in Sunday night shooting identified
William Isaac Shillingford, 31, of Kasson, is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree assault. He was arraigned Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Olmsted County District Court and is being held on a $1 million bond.
May 10, 2022 02:18 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher
Load More

The suspect, identified as the 17-year-old, matched the suspect description given by the caller. Rossman said the teenager has had contact with law enforcement in the past, and was known to be a suspect in other car prowl incidents and thefts.

As the deputy went to conduct a pat down on the teen, the teenager reportedly "quickly thrust" his hand toward the deputy's face but did not make contact. The teen also tried to pull away from the deputy and was taken to the ground to be handcuffed. The teenager was not injured, according to Rossman.

ADVERTISEMENT

The entire interaction lasted about six minutes, Rossman said.

Most juvenile criminal records in Minnesota are not public information, but there are a few exceptions. If an offender is at least 14 years old and commits a felony-level crime, the juvenile may be certified to stand trial as an adult in criminal court, and would render all of the records relating to that crime as public.

Additionally, if a juvenile is 16 years old or older and is accused of a felony-level offense, all proceedings conducted by the juvenile court relating to that offense, as well as the records relating to it, are open to the public.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYOLMSTED COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICEBYRON
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
Emily Cutts is the Post Bulletin's public safety reporter. She joined the Post Bulletin in July 2018 after stints in Vermont and Western Massachusetts.
What to read next
Saint Marys University Logo
Local
Saint Mary's University to eliminate 11 undergraduate programs in response to declining enrollment
The school said new program portfolio will focus on business, technology and the sciences.
May 11, 2022 10:43 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
People's Energy Cooperative logo
Local
People's Energy Cooperative awards more than $20,000 to southeast Minnesota organizations
Operation Round Up is made possible by members who round up their monthly electric bill to the nearest dollar.
May 11, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
051122 weather
Local
NWS meteorologists tracking severe weather across southeast Minnesota Wednesday morning
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Olmsted and Wabasha counties.
May 11, 2022 09:22 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
trust-project-article-image.jpg
Local
Rochester Post Bulletin applies The Trust Project standards to increase news transparency
You deserve to know the news you’re reading is based on facts and ethical journalism. That’s why the Rochester Post Bulletin has joined The Trust Project, which aims to help newsrooms and journalists actively demonstrate credibility.
May 11, 2022 08:13 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports