Byron teenager arrested for car prowling incident

BYRON — A 17-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday night, May 10, 2022, after he reportedly rifled through a car then thrust his hand toward an Olmsted County Sheriff's deputy's face.

The Byron teen, whose name was not released to the public, was arrested on suspicion of gross misdemeanor obstructing the legal process with force and misdemeanor tampering with a motor vehicle. He was taken to the Dakota County Juvenile Services Center.

Deputies were called around 10:20 p.m. to the 10 block of Second Street Northwest in Byron for a report of a person inside their neighbor's vehicle. The person had left the vehicle before the deputy arrived but the deputy made "almost immediate contact with the suspect" when he arrived on scene, according to Lt. Lee Rossman.

The suspect, identified as the 17-year-old, matched the suspect description given by the caller. Rossman said the teenager has had contact with law enforcement in the past, and was known to be a suspect in other car prowl incidents and thefts.

As the deputy went to conduct a pat down on the teen, the teenager reportedly "quickly thrust" his hand toward the deputy's face but did not make contact. The teen also tried to pull away from the deputy and was taken to the ground to be handcuffed. The teenager was not injured, according to Rossman.

The entire interaction lasted about six minutes, Rossman said.

Most juvenile criminal records in Minnesota are not public information, but there are a few exceptions. If an offender is at least 14 years old and commits a felony-level crime, the juvenile may be certified to stand trial as an adult in criminal court, and would render all of the records relating to that crime as public.

Additionally, if a juvenile is 16 years old or older and is accused of a felony-level offense, all proceedings conducted by the juvenile court relating to that offense, as well as the records relating to it, are open to the public.