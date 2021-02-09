Byron voters to decide on $41 million referendum in May

Byron voters will decide whether to approve a $41 million bond referendum for their school district in May.

The Byron School Board approved a motion to present the proposed referendum to voters during its Monday meeting. The board members approved it with a 6-1 vote. The special election will take place nearly a year to the day after Byron residents turned down a similar, slightly more expensive bond referendum.

The merits of the proposed referendum received both praise and skepticism during Monday's meeting.

RELATED: Byron voters weigh in on failed school referendum Would voters have approved the referendum without the pandemic? Perhaps. Would voters have approved the referendum if it were less comprehensive? Perhaps. What happens next? That's yet to be seen.

"Conducting a special election now for the second time in a global pandemic when many families are struggling financially, and otherwise, appears tone deaf or even cruel," a member of the public, Andrea Schmidt, said in a written statement to the board.

The bond referendum will be presented in the form of two questions. The first question will ask voters to approve an amount of $29.7 million. That amount would go to a number of upgrades, including new classrooms at the high school, upgrades to athletic facilities, upgrades to a number of the kitchens throughout the district, and updates to the district administration and community services building, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

The second question on the ballot will be dependent on the first question being approved. It will ask voters to approve an additional $11.78 million for "the addition and equipping of an auditorium and related facilities at Byron High School."

This will be the second year in a row Byron voters will go to the polls over a referendum for the school district. In May 2020, voters declined to support a $58 million bond referendum. Byron Public Schools Superintendent Joey Page said officials went right back to the drawing board to regroup after that referendum failed.

John Pereda was another member of the public to offer input on the initiative. He said he supports everything in the referendum. However, he also said people are searching for control in the midst of a chaotic year. He said the school board might have better luck if it were to separate the referendum into three questions instead of two: have the educational components, such as the classrooms, be one question, the athletic upgrades another question, and the auditorium as a third question.

The failed referendum from 2020 was presented in the form of a single question rather than two like the upcoming one will be.

"A lot of people lost their jobs; a lot of people have been affected by COVID in lots of different ways," Pereda said. "You need to take into account that this is a nontraditional year; this is a nontraditional way of doing things because of COVID, and people really want to have some control back."

Mike Denney was the sole school board member to oppose the motion. His opposition was not to the referendum itself, but rather the way it will be presented to the public. Like Pereda, he said the referendum should be separated into three questions. That way, he said, voters can choose exactly what they want to approve and decline what they don't.

ADVERTISEMENT

Denney stressed the importance of education and having enough space for classrooms. He said he fears the referendum will fail altogether if too much is lumped into the first question.

Other board members, however, took the opposite stance. Board member Jan Reed said extracurricular activities are an important part of the educational experience, just like the actual learning is.

"People talk about the sports facilities and the auditorium as being somewhat frivolous," Reed said. "To me, that's just a huge piece of what education is ... to me, education isn't just the books."

Board member Emmy Harvey emphasized that as well. She said that while the district needs the additional education space, it's also at the point where it can't ignore the other needs throughout the district either.

"It is not something we can keep bypassing," Harvey said. "It is a definite need at this point."