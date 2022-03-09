SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Byron woman extricated from vehicle following crash on Second Street Tuesday night

The woman was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for non-life threatening injuries Tuesday, March 8, 2022. A 23-year-old Rochester man was arrested in connection to the crash.

Police lights crash report
Stock photo
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
March 09, 2022 02:50 PM
ROCHESTER — A Byron woman had to be extricated from her vehicle by firefighters after her Jeep was hit by a driver who ran a red light, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Police were called just before 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, 2022, for a report of a crash at Second Street Southeast and 14th Avenue Southeast, according to Capt. Moilanen.

A 37-year-old Byron woman had been northbound on 14th Avenue in her 2017 Jeep Renegade when she went to make a right turn on a green light onto Second Street Southeast. While making the turn, an eastbound 2013 Honda Pilot ran a red light and crashed into the woman's vehicle, according to Moilanen.

The woman had to be extricated from her vehicle by members of the Rochester Fire Department. She was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for non-life threatening injuries

The Honda did not stop following the crash and instead turned around and started driving west on Second Street. Using information provided by witnesses, officers were able to locate the vehicle in an apartment building parking lot in the 300 block of West Frontage Road Northwest. People in the parking lot told officers the vehicle had driven all over the lawn before parking. The driver reportedly then ran into the building. Witnesses recognized the man and officers located him in his residence.

The 23-year-old Rochester man reportedly admitted to being involved in the crash and was arrested without incident. He was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for evaluation and then taken to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center. A search warrant was obtained to conduct a blood draw on the man as officers believed he was under the influence of intoxicants. Results of the blood draw will likely take weeks to be provided by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

The man had not been formally charged as of Wednesday afternoon. He was booked at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on suspicion of gross misdemeanor criminal vehicular operation alcohol concentration 0.08 or more, gross misdemeanor driver fails to stop and three misdemeanor charges.

