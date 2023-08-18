Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Byron woman scammed out of $16k by internet thieves

A 66-year-old Byron woman had $16,000 stolen after scammers told her that her iPad was compromised.

Scam graphic
Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Today at 9:19 AM

BYRON, Minn. — A 66-year-old Byron woman was scammed out of $16,000 by internet thieves earlier this week, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. Tim Parkin.

According to Parkin:

The woman reported on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, that she received a message on her iPad from scammers claiming to be from Microsoft that her device was compromised. She gave the thieves remote access to her iPad and was told her device was in bad shape.

The scammers told the woman that they needed to talk to their representatives at Think Bank. Parkin noted Microsoft and Think Bank were not actually involved in the scam.

The woman was eventually persuaded to send $16,000 in Bitcoin to the scammers.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
