Byron woman scammed out of $16k by internet thieves

BYRON, Minn. — A 66-year-old Byron woman was scammed out of $16,000 by internet thieves earlier this week, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. Tim Parkin.

According to Parkin:

The woman reported on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, that she received a message on her iPad from scammers claiming to be from Microsoft that her device was compromised. She gave the thieves remote access to her iPad and was told her device was in bad shape.

The scammers told the woman that they needed to talk to their representatives at Think Bank. Parkin noted Microsoft and Think Bank were not actually involved in the scam.

The woman was eventually persuaded to send $16,000 in Bitcoin to the scammers.