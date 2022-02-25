Byron's Quam says new legislative district won't change his outlook

BYRON — The more his district changes, the more Duane Quam expects to remain the same.

Quam, who represents House District 25A will see his new district – which will be numbered 24A – gain the remaining townships in Dodge County, lose most of his coverage of Rochester, though he'll keep parts of the city below 40th Street South, and exchange townships in northwestern Olmsted County for southwestern Olmsted County.

Still, as his district picks up a slightly more rural flavor, Quam said his approach in St. Paul won't change.

"When Rochester grew, it rippled outward," Quam said of the changes to districts in the region. "I still have a few precincts in Rochester. Not as many as before. But I'm not constrained to addressing only issues in my district. Rochester is important to the region and the state."

The House on housing

And some problems, Quam said, are felt across the urban-rural region. A good example, he said, is the shortage of affordable housing.

"Today, we had a discussion on a bill related to affordable housing," Quam said. "The shortage of affordable housing and workforce housing. There's a tendency to add more fees and regulations, and that'll cause the cost of housing to go up."

One of the issues, Quam said, is that while government wants to solve the problem, it creates fees to pay for programs, but those same fees create the gap that makes it harder for builders to build affordable housing.

He said a good example of this came from the Twin Cities where a man who'd moved to Minnesota from a foreign country made a substantial living and wanted to invest in his community by developing affordable housing. Unfortunately, he was looking at thousands in fees for each unit of his proposed apartment project, and the project did not happen.

"You need to have reasonable standards, and not over-price the cost of building because new housing is in a shortage," he said.

Plenty of issues

Quam works on several House committees, taking the role as Republican lead in three of them, and they span the issues.

"I tend to have a very eclectic set of bills," he said.

For example, he's been working on a bill to make EpiPens available in schools to help students who go into anaphylaxic shock during the school day.

"This comes from a high school student who suggested we have EpiPens available," he said.

On a larger scale in health care, Quam said he wants to work toward more affordability and greater accessibility, especially in rural Minnesota.

"Basically, in health care we need to improve the system we have," Quam said. "Minnesota requires every health plan to include just about everything. But if we can have options in our health plans, that can help affordability."

Local issues for Byron

Being in the Legislature means the way Quam views some issues is different than how leaders at the city or county level view those same issues, but Quam still lives in Byron and cares about Southeast Minnesota as a resident.

Finding solutions for housing, he said, is one way he can help Byron and the other urban centers in the region.

He'd also like the city to have a bigger voice when it comes to the planned U.S. Highway 14 upgrades that will evetually come to Byron.

Quam said he'd like to see any plans from the Minnesota Department of Transportation include an off-ramp at 10th Avenue in Byron to accommodate long semis that frequent the excavation company and storage business on the south side of Highway 14.

Quam used the exit-only ramp that goes into Pine Island as an example of what he'd like to see in Byron.

"Why not just an exit-only from westbound that feeds into that roundabout, feeding into the business district?" Quam asked. "I'm not sure what's the best solution, but I do see some components of a good solution."

The new district

Quam, who was first elected in 2010, said this is the third reshaping of his district that he's experienced. The first was District 29A, then when the districts were redrawn in 2012, his district was numbered 25A and had moved to its current boundaries.

The change from one district to the next was because 29A was more than 9,000 people too big once the 2010 census was out.

"I had the 10th-most populous district in the state," Quam said. By the time the 2020 census numbers came out, he was back again to the "12th- or 14th-most populous," being over the median number of residents by a few thousand.

Byron grew by 26.8% from the 2010 to 2020 count, he said.

But no matter where his boundaries are, Quam said he wants to represent the needs of Southeast Minnesota and the people of Minnesota in general.

"I still feel like I represent the general area," he said.