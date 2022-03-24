Cafeteria fire at Red Wing High School causes minor fire and smoke damage

RED WING — Grades 7-12 will have a distance learning day Thursday after a cafeteria fire at Red Wing High School on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, caused minor fire and smoke damage.

The Red Wing Fire Department responded to a general fire alarm at the high school at 8:07 p.m., according to a news release from the fire department. While responding, staff on-site reported an active fire and the response was upgraded to a structure fire.

Firefighters and paramedics were on scene within five minutes of the initial call and confirmed a fire in the cafeteria ceiling. Crews performed an interior fire attack and extinguished the fire within 15 minutes. Damage was limited to the area of origin.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no injuries were reported.

Red Wing Public Schools Superintendent Karsten Anderson was on the scene and said the apparent cause of the fire was a lighting ballast above the lunchroom.