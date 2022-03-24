Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 24
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Cafeteria fire at Red Wing High School causes minor fire and smoke damage

Red Wing Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at 8:07 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

Red Wing Fire Logo
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
March 24, 2022 08:31 AM
Share

RED WING — Grades 7-12 will have a distance learning day Thursday after a cafeteria fire at Red Wing High School on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, caused minor fire and smoke damage.

The Red Wing Fire Department responded to a general fire alarm at the high school at 8:07 p.m., according to a news release from the fire department. While responding, staff on-site reported an active fire and the response was upgraded to a structure fire.

Firefighters and paramedics were on scene within five minutes of the initial call and confirmed a fire in the cafeteria ceiling. Crews performed an interior fire attack and extinguished the fire within 15 minutes. Damage was limited to the area of origin.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no injuries were reported.

Red Wing Public Schools Superintendent Karsten Anderson was on the scene and said the apparent cause of the fire was a lighting ballast above the lunchroom.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read
Oronoco fire
Local
Oronoco Fire Department collects fire gear to send to Ukraine
The department is collecting donations through Monday, April 11, 2022.
March 24, 2022 08:50 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Dodge Center - Dodge County map.png
Local
Owatonna woman injured in two-vehicle crash on Highway 14 near Dodge Center
The 19-year-old woman was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys on Thursday morning for non-life threatening injuries.
March 24, 2022 08:29 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: Rochester area a magnet for political activity this weekend as it hosts 4 political conventions
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
March 24, 2022 07:12 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe

Related Topics: RED WING-WELCHPUBLIC SAFETYFIRES
What to read next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: March 20-26, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
March 24, 2022 06:34 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
081820.N.RPB.KASSON.CITY.ADMIN.01968.jpg
Local
Kasson, developers prep another hundred lots for new houses
Three separate new subdivisions were discussed, one of which necessitated the annexation of 40 acres in north Kasson.
March 24, 2022 12:43 AM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
The DFL and Minnesota GOP Logos
Local
Rochester area a magnet for political activity this weekend as it hosts 4 political conventions
DFL and GOP conventions will bring a score of congressional and gubernatorial candidates to the area.
March 23, 2022 04:15 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
20220323_124407.jpg
Members Only
Business
Southeast Rochester pharmacy to close its doors for good
Hy-Vee is closing its Hy-Vee HealthMarket pharmacy and retail shop at 18 Ninth St. SE, at the intersection with South Broadway. The last day open will be Friday. When the pharmacy closes at 6 p.m. on Friday, it will “merge with Barlow Plaza Hy-Vee. Prescriptions will be automatically available at the Barlow Plaza Hy-Vee pharmacy...”
March 23, 2022 03:48 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger