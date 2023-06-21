Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Caledonia man injured in motorcycle crash

His motorcycle went off Highway 76 at 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

Caledonia map.png
By Staff reports
Today at 11:35 AM

SHELDON TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A man was injured after a crash Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

A 2005 Kawasaki motorcycle was southbound on Minnesota State Highway 76 at Holty Ridge Drive, north of Caledonia, when it went off the road and crashed just before 8 p.m., according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver, 19-year-old Reed Jason Gordon of Caledonia, was transported to Gundersen Health System with non-life threatening injuries.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Caledonia Fire Department and Caledonia Ambulance also responded to the scene.

