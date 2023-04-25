Calm down, we used to use graphite-filled sticks to learn

Dear Answer Man: I understand that the computer hack of Rochester Public Schools is a disruption, but aren't there classes that can be taught without a computer? Also, just how much learning is done on a computer in an average day for students? — Education Enthusiast.

Dear Enthusiast,

It saddens me that a question like that even has to be asked. So, let me clear the air in case any ignorant children of the Internet era assume the sorcery known as WiFi is the only way students can learn these days.

As someone who has been alive for longer than 10 minutes, I can assure you that children are indeed able to learn without the aid of technology. Not long ago, we used graphite-filled sticks to communicate our learning. And as my great-grandfather, Answer Man the First, would tell you, there was once a day when great thinkers would tackle and pluck fowl just to be able to fashion a quill worthy of their writings.

That being said, we do live in a tech-infused society, and it's hard to find anything these days that hasn't been digitally packaged behind the glare of a screen. And yes — to answer your question — much of students' learning is done through a computer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elementary students have tablets they use for a variety of tasks. Teachers use YouTube to augment their lessons. Even attendance is taken digitally.

It's not just that students are learning the same material they always have with the aid of more modern tools. They're also learning new material that didn't used to exist in the classroom. These days, kids learn how to program robotics. Older students learn how to code. All you have to do is pick up the brochure from the recent science fair to know that today's schools are a playground for the Silicon Valley of tomorrow.

That being said, there are opportunities to learn about tech-related topics even without the use of technology.

Even before the district started grappling with its current cyber problem, computer science teachers would hand-write computer code onto old-school whiteboards to talk about the theory behind it.

And recently, Willow Creek Middle School Principal Christ Fogarty emphasized that you can teach nearly anything without the internet ... regardless of how many students groan about the notion.

"They can still work on a lot of the application of learning," he said. "Once we get that technology up to where it needs to be, then they can go and apply it."

Send questions to Answer Man at answerman@postbulletin.com .