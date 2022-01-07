SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Cameo files court complaint against Castle Community

Restaurant claims use of space by church and coffee vendor at different times violated 2018 lease agreement.

111621-THE-CASTLE-1007306.jpg
The Castle in downtown Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Joe Ahlquist
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
January 07, 2022 03:45 PM
Share

ROCHESTER — The restaurant on the first floor of the Castle Community building claims an agreement for uses of the upper floors has hindered its business.

Cameo At The Castle, 121 N. Broadway Ave., filed a civil complaint Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, against the Castle Community LLC, Threshold Arts LLC and related parties, alleging the use of space by Echo Church and Queen City Coffee & Juice in recent years violates its restaurant lease.

“Castle breached the restaurant lease by agreeing to lease the second and third floors of the premises to a tenant whose presence fundamentally alters the anticipated character and use of the premises and interferes with Cameo’s quiet and peaceable possession of the premises,” the complaint states in connection to Echo Church’s use of the floors since September 2020.

The agreement with Echo Church followed the building’s closure, which included Cameo, after the COVID-19 pandemic began.

When Cameo reopened, Echo Church remained in the building.

ADVERTISEMENT

The civil complaint alleges the church altered the intended nature of the building, which restaurant owners claim called for creating “a bustling, rejuvenated community and social gathering space and event space and that Cameo would have the exclusive right to sell food and/or beverages to visitors, patrons, and event attendees at the premises.”

Also Read
010822.N.FNS.DOT
News
Minnesota Transportation Department head to depart to take job with Minneapolis
Margaret Anderson Kelliher has served as the commissioner of the Department of Transportation since the Walz Administration took office in 2019.
January 07, 2022 04:21 PM
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson
Education school stock photo
Local
Community groups sign statement of support for equity and diversity in Rochester Public Schools
The letter comes at a time of disagreement surrounding the direction of Rochester Public Schools.
January 07, 2022 03:29 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Victoria White at Capitol
Local
Rochester woman charged in Jan. 6 riot sues Capitol police
Nearly 140 officers were injured in the attack on the Capitol.
January 07, 2022 01:43 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle

Court documents claim restaurant owner Zach Ohly would not have signed the 2018 lease or contributed more than $400,000 toward improvements to the building, which was purchased from the city of Rochester, if he had known how the upstairs space would eventually be used.

The civil complaint also says the addition of Queen City Coffee & Juice in 2019 is a violation of Cameo’s lease agreement.

While Queen City moved out when the Castle temporarily closed, owner Bre Holtan has stated she plans to return when space is available.

The Castle Community recently received a three-month extension to a city order citing Echo Church’s current use of the space as a contract breach , since the sale of the building hinged on specific public uses.

While work continues in addressing the city’s concerns, the Cameo complaint states it is seeking undetermined financial relief and an end to its lease and other agreements with the Castle Community and Threshold Arts.

Court records show Castle Community and Threshold Arts were notified of the pending court action in October, but related documents were not filed until Jan. 5.

Responses from Castle Community and Threshold Art have not yet been filed, according to court documents.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTER
What to read next
Answer Man logo
Local
State offers COVID testing option that lets you skip standing in line
Testing numbers increase with positivity rate remaining above 10% in the region.
January 07, 2022 02:11 PM
 · 
By  Answer Man
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Business
National custom exterior design firm plans to open a new Med City office
New Hudson Facades, which has locations in New York City, Chicago and Mendota Heights, Minn., is building a satellite office in Rochester’s Valley High Business Center II at 3425 40th Ave NW.
January 07, 2022 01:27 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
1984-YMCA-SWIMMING-01.jpg
Exclusive
Local
The closing of the YMCA facility marks end of an era
The 58-year-old building had become an albatross.
January 07, 2022 09:26 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: January 2-8, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
January 07, 2022 07:41 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link