Campaign finance filings slow in Olmsted County primary races

ROCHESTER — More than half the primary candidates for a pair of Olmsted County commissioner seats have not filed campaign finance reports.

Reports are not required until a candidate raises or spends $750.

In District 4, two of four candidates seeking to replace Commissioner Matt Flynn, who is not seeking another term, have filed reports showing a combined $4,152.18 has been spent, but one other candidate said he plans to file a report this week.

“I’ll get that in today yet,” Brian Mueller said, adding that his filing has been delayed, but he’s spent approximately $4,500 so far.

The amount outspends the $2,562 fellow District 4 candidate Kindra Ramaker’s campaign reported spending in her July 14 report.

Bill Pirkl’s campaign reported spending $1,590 by Aug. 2 in seeking one of two spots on the general election ballot for the county’s mostly rural district.

The race’s fourth candidate, Steve Connelly, said his campaign has yet to spend $750 requiring a report.

“We’re not dealing with big campaign funding at all,” he said.

In the three-candidate District 5 commissioner race, Catherine Davis is the only candidate with a campaign finance report on file at the county. Her campaign reports spending nearly $700 of $1,609 raised.

Fellow candidate Mike Macken said Wednesday that he’s spent approximately $2,500 on signs so far, but hasn’t planned to accept donations until after Tuesday’s primary election.

Michelle Rossman, the third candidate in the race to fill the seat being vacated by Commissioner Jim Bier, said she's planning to file her report Thursday.