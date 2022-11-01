Campaigns for Rochester elections report contributions and expenses with election looming

ROCHESTER — More than $45,000 has been spent in the race for Rochester’s mayoral seat .

It’s more than double the reported spending among the six candidates to fill three Rochester City Council seats.

In recently filed reports , incumbent Mayor Kim Norton reported spending $25,802 on her campaign through Friday, and her challenger, Britt Noser, documented $19,642 in campaign spending through the middle of last week.

With the election set for Nov. 8, Norton reported having $318 cash on hand, and Noser reported having $3,500 in cash available for the final days of the campaign.

According to state election statutes, total contributions — cash and in-kind support — are required to be reported by the campaigns once $750 has been spent or received. Norton reported raising $25,850 in cash and $2,335 in in-kind support, while Noser reported $21,183 in cash donations and $944 in in-kind support.

In the City Council races, Ward 5 incumbent Shaun Palmer has reported the most expenses, spending $8,650 of $9,090 raised through Oct. 26.

Saida Omar, the challenger for the Ward 5 seat, reported on Oct. 28 that she has spent $831 of the $2,333 raised for her campaign.

In the Ward 3 race to fill the seat being vacated by Nick Campion, candidate Norman Wahl reported spending $2,879 of $4,279 raised through Oct. 21.

Ward 3 candidate Vangie Castro reported spending $639 of $1,371 raised through Aug. 8, but the candidate said the update has been delayed due to unexpected illness and will be filed as soon as possible, with expectation that little change will be seen.

In Ward 1 , incumbent council member Patrick Keane reported spending $3,033 with $3,000 in contributions to his campaign through Oct. 28.

His challenger, Andy Hemenway, has been self-funding his campaign and has reported spending $1,056 through Oct. 21.