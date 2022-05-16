SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 16
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Campion announces plans to seek re-election

Rochester City Council member says he wants to continue efforts to make city affordable and enjoyable.

f3aa667952527b19c76d36eb193364bb_binary_6264361.jpg
Nick Campion.
Contributed
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
May 16, 2022 09:32 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Nick Campion announced plans to seek a third term on the Rochester City Council on Tuesday, a day before the filing period starts.

It makes Campion the second council incumbent to formally announce plans to seek re-election.

Read more from Randy
05-17 deer in the park kk.jpg
Local
Archery hunt in Rochester parks proposed to control deer
City Council will hear the details of the proposed plan during Monday's meeting.
May 14, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
65ec9fcc803b083c5d8462f9d4823805.jpg
Local
Avian flu confirmed in dead Silver Lake Park geese
Olmsted County joins 59 other Minnesota counties with confirmed cases in wildlife or commercial poultry.
May 13, 2022 10:12 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
COVID-19
NewsMD
Six Southeast Minnesota counties deemed areas of high COVID transmission
Latest federal report indicates virus is spreading throughout portion of the state as it remains low elsewhere.
May 13, 2022 09:48 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Load More

“My family and I have loved the opportunity to know and serve our diverse and caring neighbors in Rochester,” the Ward 3 council member said in a statement announcing his decision. “Like so many others, we cherish our community's fantastic history and look forward to our bright future. I believe my focus on practical, family-focused and fiscally sound government still resonates strongly with Rochester. Through a balanced and seasoned approach to leading our community, I believe we can make our future better for all.”

Campion, who was first elected in 2014, said he wants to continue the council’s work toward goals of making Rochester an affordable and enjoyable place to live.

He joins council member Patrick Keane, along with Rochester Mayor Kim Norton, in announcing a bid for re-election. Norton faces two announced challengers, Brad Trahan and Britt Noser.

ADVERTISEMENT

The formal filing period for city office is from May 17 to May 31.

The mayor’s seats and council seats in wards 1, 3 and 5 will be on the city’s Nov. 8 ballot.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTERELECTION 2022ROCHESTER CITY COUNCIL
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: May 8-14, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
May 16, 2022 07:21 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: Archery hunt in Rochester parks proposed to control deer
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
May 16, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
TopofMindCD7DSC_0001.JPG
Local
Climate change, rural needs top issues for DFL delegates
Happening two days after wind storms, climate change proved to be a top of mind issue for a random sampling of those attending the DFL Congressional District 7 convention held Saturday in Willmar.
May 15, 2022 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
4565524+Fatal crash.jpg
Local
Woman dies in Morrison County rollover
A two-vehicle crash Friday, May 13, resulted in the death of a woman after her vehicle crosses the centerline on a Morrison County road.
May 15, 2022 04:55 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report