Campion announces plans to seek re-election

ROCHESTER — Nick Campion announced plans to seek a third term on the Rochester City Council on Tuesday, a day before the filing period starts.

It makes Campion the second council incumbent to formally announce plans to seek re-election.

“My family and I have loved the opportunity to know and serve our diverse and caring neighbors in Rochester,” the Ward 3 council member said in a statement announcing his decision. “Like so many others, we cherish our community's fantastic history and look forward to our bright future. I believe my focus on practical, family-focused and fiscally sound government still resonates strongly with Rochester. Through a balanced and seasoned approach to leading our community, I believe we can make our future better for all.”

Campion, who was first elected in 2014, said he wants to continue the council’s work toward goals of making Rochester an affordable and enjoyable place to live.

He joins council member Patrick Keane, along with Rochester Mayor Kim Norton, in announcing a bid for re-election. Norton faces two announced challengers, Brad Trahan and Britt Noser.

ADVERTISEMENT

The formal filing period for city office is from May 17 to May 31.

The mayor’s seats and council seats in wards 1, 3 and 5 will be on the city’s Nov. 8 ballot.

