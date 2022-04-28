Campus News

January 2022 Graduates

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse – Byron: Matthew Dravis; La Crescent: Rachel Howe.

Winter 2022 Dean’s List

Mercy College of Health Sciences – Rochester: Nicole Schnitzler.

Honor Society Inductees

ADVERTISEMENT

Wartburg College student Timothy Wengenack, of Rochester, was recently inducted into Kappa Mu Epsilon. Kappa Mu Epsilon is a mathematics honor society founded in 1931.

Iowa State University student Ashley Dettmann, of Cannon Falls, and University of Wisconsin-River Falls student Julia Twaddle, of Kasson, were recently inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. According to their website, Phi Kappa Phi is “the nation’s oldest and most selective multidisciplinary collegiate honor society.”

University of North Georgia (UNG) cadet Eve Harris, of Rochester, is one of five UNG cadets studying in Taiwan this spring through a partnership with UNG and military academies around the world. Cadet Harris, a sophomore pursuing a degree in modern languages with a concentration in Chinese language and literature, is attending Fu Hsing Kang College in Taipei.

University of Wisconsin-Whitewater student Annabella Biever, of Stewartville, recently competed in the DECA state conference and placed third in Financial Statement Analysis. She advanced to the Collegiate DECA International Career Development Conference in Baltimore.

University of Minnesota-Duluth Labovitz School of Business and Economics students recently received awards. Will Holz, of Byron, received Academic Excellence in Organizational Management. Grace Henriksen, of Rochester, received Academic Excellence in Management Information Systems. Uttio Roy Chowdhury, of Rochester, received Academic Excellence in Master of Business Administration for the Rochester program.