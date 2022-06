Campus News: Spring 2022 President's and Dean's lists, graduates and honor society inductee

Madeline Hansen , of Pine Island, was recently inducted into the Harding University Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. According to the ODK website, the honor society “recognizes and encourages superior leadership and exemplary character.”

