Campus News: Spring 2022 Honors recipients, Dean's lists and graduates

Honors

Kelsey Roe, of Hayfield, was recognized as the Senior of the Year among accounting majors and Spanish majors at Buena Vista University.

Anna Ogren, of Rochester, earned College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America Scholar-America Honors honorable mention for the University of Alabama.

University of Wisconsin-Stout student Connor Walechka, of Minnesota City, was recently a part of the team that came in first place for the annual Flexible Packaging Association Student Design Challenge. The team received $1,000 for their first place win.

Gabrielle Alvarado, of Kasson, and Grace Weinrich, of Lake City, were recently inducted into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at St. Catherine University.

Emily Anderson, of Byron, was awarded the 2022 Trentini Tirolesi de Minnesota Scholarship.

Spring 2022 Dean’s List

Concordia University Wisconsin – Byron: Grace Kelle.

Lawrence University – Winona: Nathan Graff.

Washington University in St. Louis – Rochester: Ola Adebayo.

Spring 2022 Graduates

Bethel University – Byron: Kelsey Howard; Cannon Falls: Michael Monson; La Crescent: Megan Adamski; Oronoco: Ethan Poncelet; Rochester: Megan Boegel, Richelle Bondoc, Lydia Crow, Alexander Harker; Winona: Timothy Zehr; Zumbrota: Alexus Andersen, Anna Schueler.

Wheaton College – Rochester: Cole Bothun, Emily Park.