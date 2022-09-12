Campus News: Summer 2022 President's and Dean's lists and scholarship recipients

Summer 2022 President’s list

Southern New Hampshire University – Austin: Tommy Parks; Bellechester: Logan Ferguson; Chatfield: Samantha Miland; La Crescent: Kimberly Wiese; Lewiston: Aaron Huddleston; Red Wing: Jen Barber, Brady Kafka, Melissa Richards; Rochester: Shelby Ellsworth, Shawn Eppens, Kyle Iverson, Jimmy Leang, Joshua Peterson, Judy Prestano, Katharine Rasulo, Kaylee Rauchwarter-Mehrkens, Michael Schwirtz, Joy Lee Smith.

Summer 2022 Dean’s list

Southern New Hampshire University – Claremont: Tyler Denning, Nick Lisowski; Red Wing: Matthew Copley; Rochester: Derek Gunnarson, Garrett Leland, Nathan Katzman; Winona: Tara Ziegeweid, Ashley Ruble.

Summer 2022 Graduates

Marquette University – Rochester: Andrew Cramer.

Scholarship recipients

The following incoming freshmen at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire received scholarships for the 2022-2023 academic year: Logan Ackerman, of Rochester, received the Minnesota Meets UWEC Scholarship; Easton Blissenbach, of Goodhue, received the Freshman Honors Scholarship and the Jerry Longridge Blugold Biomedical Innovator Scholarship; Evelyn Brickley, of Rochester, received the Mark of Excellence Scholarship; Joslyn Carlson, of Goodhue, received the Minnesota Meets UWEC Scholarship; Cooper Chandler, of Red Wing, received the Minnesota Meets UWEC Scholarship; Raya Danielsen, of Eyota, received the Freshman Honors Scholarship; Izzy Hemann, of Austin, received the Minnesota Meets UWEC Scholarship; Torin Hinson, of Rochester, received the Mark of Excellence Scholarship; Maddie Larsen, of Kasson, received the Mark Cosby & Kathleen Corsi College of Business Scholarship; Ethan Leeser, of Rochester, received the Chancellors Academic Excellence Scholarship and the Freshman Honors Scholarship; Mary Martin, of La Crescent, received the Care Providers of Minnesota Freshman HCAD Scholarship; Andrew O'Neil, of Rochester, received the Minnesota Meets UWEC Scholarship; Walt Oyen, of Rochester, received the Freshman Honors Scholarship and the Ralph E. Duxbury Biological Sciences New Student Scholarship; Ella Quam, of Racine, received the Freshman Honors Scholarship; Madison Schlichter, of Austin, received the Minnesota Meets UWEC Scholarship; Katia Schuler, of Rochester, received the Freshman Honors Scholarship and the Ralph E. Duxbury Biological Sciences New Student Scholarship; Grace Scott, of Dover, received the Freshman Honors Scholarship; Rebecca Sladowski, of Rochester, received the Freshman Honors Scholarship; Grace Thomforde, of Goodhue, received the Minnesota Meets UWEC Scholarship; Belle Vang, of Rochester, received the Diversity Incentive New Student Award; Andrew Wooden, of Winona, received the Minnesota Meets UWEC Scholarship; Paige Yetzer, of Pine Island, received the Freshman Honors Scholarship; Jaiden Zimmerman, of Chatfield, received the Minnesota Meets UWEC Scholarship.