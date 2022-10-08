We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Campus News: Dean's list honorees and graduates

Summer 2022 graduates and Dean's list.

By Staff reports
October 08, 2022 09:30 AM
Summer 2022 graduates

Iowa State University – Stewartville: Benjamin Schimke.

Western Technical College – Caledonia: Lars Bathrick, Noah Kearney, Lacie Lerum, Katelyn Stemper, Morgan Tischhauser; Dakota: Edward Pyatt, Clair Shepardson; Houston: Beverlee Hahn, Abigail Kreutzman, Scott Robb; La Crescent: Meghan Steffes, Ruth Wakeman, Ivy Welnetz, Sophie Wiste, Emmaline Zabel; Winona: Macayla Hendricks, Trevor Multhaup.

Summer 2022 Dean’s List

North Dakota State University – Lake City: Amber Geolat; Rochester: Mohamed Jimale, Jake Tirevold.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
