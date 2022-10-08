Campus News: Dean's list honorees and graduates
Summer 2022 graduates and Dean's list.
Summer 2022 graduates
Iowa State University – Stewartville: Benjamin Schimke.
Western Technical College – Caledonia: Lars Bathrick, Noah Kearney, Lacie Lerum, Katelyn Stemper, Morgan Tischhauser; Dakota: Edward Pyatt, Clair Shepardson; Houston: Beverlee Hahn, Abigail Kreutzman, Scott Robb; La Crescent: Meghan Steffes, Ruth Wakeman, Ivy Welnetz, Sophie Wiste, Emmaline Zabel; Winona: Macayla Hendricks, Trevor Multhaup.
Summer 2022 Dean’s List
North Dakota State University – Lake City: Amber Geolat; Rochester: Mohamed Jimale, Jake Tirevold.
