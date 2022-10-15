Campus News: Scholarship recipients, graduates and Dean's list honorees

Fall 2022 Scholarship recipients

Local University of Wisconsin-Stout students have received the following scholarships: Joshua Belden, of Austin, received the Toby J. Landgraf Endowed Scholarship; Peyton Bork, of Bellechester, received the Travis N.T. Olson and Lucille M. Olson Scholarship and the John J. and Mary L. Kay-Heisler Education Endowment Scholarship; Casey Vagts, of Cannon Falls, received the Dorothy Z. Bergman Endowed Scholarship and the Clara Jahn Lubs and Mary Lubs Thomsen Endowed Scholarship; August Kozisek, of Dodge Center, received the Sentry Insurance Foundation Student Leadership Scholarship; Allison Keller, of Goodhue, received the Clara Jahn Lubs and Mary Lubs Thomsen Endowed Scholarship and the Cheryl Kruschke Endowed Scholarship; Meghan Malisheske, of Kasson, received the Esther and Herman Kolbenschlag Endowed Scholarship; Addison Murry, of Kasson, received the William Fink and Maija-Liisa Fink Education Endowed Scholarship; Rachel Schultz, of Kasson, received the Sentry Insurance Foundation Student Leadership Scholarship; Lindsey Fick, of Lake City, received the Margaret Pennington Swanson Scholarship and the Phi Upsilon Omicron Endowed Scholarship; Grace Rucker, of Oronoco, received the Esther and Herman Kolbenschlag Endowed Scholarship and the Weidner Center Scholarship; Jeremy O’Connor, of Preston, received the Stout Scholars Award; Addison Braun, of Rochester, received the Dr. Richard T. and Nancy P. Cheng Computer Science Renewable Endowed Scholarship and the John Carter Family Memorial Scholarship; Ava Hedlund, of Rochester, received the Helen and Alfred Siever Endowed Scholarship; and Chloe Kom, of Rochester, received the Alumni Association Graduate Student Scholarship.

Spring 2022 Dean’s list

University of Wisconsin-Stout (additional student) – Rochester: Lauren Horstmann.

Summer 2022 graduates

Buena Vista University – Byron: Kyia Fleig.

Drake University – Rochester: Ryan Youngstrom.