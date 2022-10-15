We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Campus News: Scholarship recipients, graduates and Dean's list honorees

Fall 2022 scholarship recipients, Spring 2022 Dean's list and graduates.

Campus News graphic logo
By Staff reports
October 15, 2022 10:30 AM
Fall 2022 Scholarship recipients

Local University of Wisconsin-Stout students have received the following scholarships: Joshua Belden, of Austin, received the Toby J. Landgraf Endowed Scholarship; Peyton Bork, of Bellechester, received the Travis N.T. Olson and Lucille M. Olson Scholarship and the John J. and Mary L. Kay-Heisler Education Endowment Scholarship; Casey Vagts, of Cannon Falls, received the Dorothy Z. Bergman Endowed Scholarship and the Clara Jahn Lubs and Mary Lubs Thomsen Endowed Scholarship; August Kozisek, of Dodge Center, received the Sentry Insurance Foundation Student Leadership Scholarship; Allison Keller, of Goodhue, received the Clara Jahn Lubs and Mary Lubs Thomsen Endowed Scholarship and the Cheryl Kruschke Endowed Scholarship; Meghan Malisheske, of Kasson, received the Esther and Herman Kolbenschlag Endowed Scholarship; Addison Murry, of Kasson, received the William Fink and Maija-Liisa Fink Education Endowed Scholarship; Rachel Schultz, of Kasson, received the Sentry Insurance Foundation Student Leadership Scholarship; Lindsey Fick, of Lake City, received the Margaret Pennington Swanson Scholarship and the Phi Upsilon Omicron Endowed Scholarship; Grace Rucker, of Oronoco, received the Esther and Herman Kolbenschlag Endowed Scholarship and the Weidner Center Scholarship; Jeremy O’Connor, of Preston, received the Stout Scholars Award; Addison Braun, of Rochester, received the Dr. Richard T. and Nancy P. Cheng Computer Science Renewable Endowed Scholarship and the John Carter Family Memorial Scholarship; Ava Hedlund, of Rochester, received the Helen and Alfred Siever Endowed Scholarship; and Chloe Kom, of Rochester, received the Alumni Association Graduate Student Scholarship.

Spring 2022 Dean’s list

University of Wisconsin-Stout (additional student) – Rochester: Lauren Horstmann.

Summer 2022 graduates

Buena Vista University – Byron: Kyia Fleig.

Drake University – Rochester: Ryan Youngstrom.

Related Topics: EDUCATIONHIGHER EDUCATION
