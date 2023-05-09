99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Campus News: Honor society inductees and scholarship recipients

Campus News graphic logo
By Staff reports
Today at 8:00 AM

Honor Society Inductees

Ronan Couch, Erik Daniels and Zaria Romero, of Rochester, were recently inducted into Phi Beta Kappa at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. According to the press release, the UW-Madison chapter “seeks to honor students who rigorously explore the sciences, arts and humanities.”

Meredith Kottom, of Zumbro Falls, was recently inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Hillsdale College. According to the press release, Phi Kappa Phi’s mission “is to recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education…”

Order of the Engineer Inductee

Paige Schiebel, of St. Charles, was inducted into the Order of the Engineer at Trine University. According to the press release, the Order is “a fellowship of engineers who are trained in science and technology and dedicated to the practice of teaching or administration of their profession.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Award winners and Scholarship recipients

Jack Guimont and Katelyn Lindsey, of Minnesota State College Southeast received national recognition as Coca-Cola Academic Team Scholars. Guimont was named a 2023 Coca-Cola Academic Team Gold Scholar and will receive a $1,500 scholarship. Lindsey was named a 2023 Coca-Cola Academic Team Silver Scholar and will receive a $1,250 scholarship.

Gracie Pierson, of Lake City, received the Bea and Eli Rosenman Charitable Scholarship, The Dr. A.C. & Mrs. Wilma Van Doorninck Rempe Scholarship and The Curt and Mary Blythe Scholarship for the 2022-23 academic year at Central College.

Connor Paulson, of La Crescent; Cade Roth, of Houston; Casey Storlie, of Hokah; and Mitchel Welsh, of Caledonia, each received scholarships of $1,500 from the Tools of the Trade Apprentice Scholarship program at Western Technical College as construction and industrial trade apprentices.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
jeff stevenson
Sports
Kasson's Jeff Stevenson found himself onstage during 2023 NFL Draft
May 09, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Guatam Anand
Local
A Rochester wiz kid: At 15, he's already been coding for years
May 09, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. Tim Parkin
Community
Vegas to Rochester: Tim Parkin steps into the role of media liaison for the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Oddchester - Steve Lange column sig
Community
A $120-per-month apartment. A priceless landlord
May 09, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Steve Lange
Class AAA Track and Field State Finals
Prep
Hannah Hanson, Carter Holcomb stole the show at Dick Norman Invitational
May 09, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Matthew Hurt Duke DUP.jpg
Pro
Matthew Hurt finishes strong season with Memphis Hustle in the G League
May 09, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Historic Third Street
Local
Rochester council still not ready for decision on downtown historic district
May 08, 2023 07:55 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen