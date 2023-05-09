Campus News: Honor society inductees and scholarship recipients

Honor Society Inductees

Ronan Couch, Erik Daniels and Zaria Romero, of Rochester, were recently inducted into Phi Beta Kappa at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. According to the press release, the UW-Madison chapter “seeks to honor students who rigorously explore the sciences, arts and humanities.”

Meredith Kottom, of Zumbro Falls, was recently inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Hillsdale College. According to the press release, Phi Kappa Phi’s mission “is to recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education…”

Order of the Engineer Inductee

Paige Schiebel, of St. Charles, was inducted into the Order of the Engineer at Trine University. According to the press release, the Order is “a fellowship of engineers who are trained in science and technology and dedicated to the practice of teaching or administration of their profession.”

Award winners and Scholarship recipients

Jack Guimont and Katelyn Lindsey, of Minnesota State College Southeast received national recognition as Coca-Cola Academic Team Scholars. Guimont was named a 2023 Coca-Cola Academic Team Gold Scholar and will receive a $1,500 scholarship. Lindsey was named a 2023 Coca-Cola Academic Team Silver Scholar and will receive a $1,250 scholarship.

Gracie Pierson, of Lake City, received the Bea and Eli Rosenman Charitable Scholarship, The Dr. A.C. & Mrs. Wilma Van Doorninck Rempe Scholarship and The Curt and Mary Blythe Scholarship for the 2022-23 academic year at Central College.

Connor Paulson, of La Crescent; Cade Roth, of Houston; Casey Storlie, of Hokah; and Mitchel Welsh, of Caledonia, each received scholarships of $1,500 from the Tools of the Trade Apprentice Scholarship program at Western Technical College as construction and industrial trade apprentices.