News | Local

Campus News: Dean's lists and inductees

Campus News graphic logo
By Post Bulletin staff reports
March 31, 2022 02:35 PM
Phi Kappa Phi

Caitlyn Severson, of Kasson, was recently inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at University of Wisconsin-River Falls. According to their website, Phi Kappa Phi is the “nation’s oldest and most selective multidisciplinary collegiate honor society.”

Winter 2022 Dean’s list

Milwaukee School of Engineering – Brownsdale: Isaac Rhodes; Lewiston: Cole Christopherson; Rochester: Benjamin Hoppe, Gavan Schotzko; Sargeant: Jayden Shaw.

Fall 2021 President’s list

Bemidji State University – Austin: Hannah Quandt, Briella Wempner; Byron: Morgan Bausman; La Crescent: Amanda Marx, Alexandra Van Atta; Red Wing: Jennifer Will; Rochester: Deanne Breitenbach; Zumbro Falls: Haley Bauman.

Fall 2021 Dean’s list

Bemidji State University – Austin: Jackson Struck; Chatfield: Maggie Lowrey; Dennison: Madeline Jurisch; Elgin: Joshua Hansen; Kasson: Lyle Allen, Natalie Morrow; Lewiston: Dawson Stone; Lyle: Karlee Johnson; Mantorville: Morgan Sammon; Red Wing: Courtney McLaren; Rochester: Hunter Backholm, Casey Fague, Karli Fiegel, Stella Fritsche, Elizabeth Hansen, Liam Higgins, Madison Johnson, George Lueder, Tyler Prentice; St. Charles: Hayden Schaber, Morgan Small; Stewartville: Ivy Riddles; Winona: Carol Miller, Lindsay Witkowski.
Dunwoody College of Technology – Rochester: Chandler Starr.

Nursing Program Inductees

Students, Isaac Eckdahl, of Eyota, Morgan Sammon, of Mantorville, and Briella Wempner, of Austin, were recently inducted into Bemidji State University’s nursing program.

