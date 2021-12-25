Campus News: Fall 2021 Dean's list and graduates and scholarship recipients
Fall 2021 Graduates
University of Nebraska-Lincoln – La Crescent: Ashley Wieser; Oronoco: David Williams; Rochester: Holly Finke, Daniel Gertner, Jack Wilke.
Fall 2021 Dean’s list
Milwaukee School of Engineering – Brownsdale: Isaac Rhodes; Rochester: Benjamin Hoppe, Gavan Schotzko; Sergeant: Jayden Shaw.
Scholarship recipients
Augustana University awarded the Presidential Scholarship for the 2021-2022 academic year to Cole Berends and Luke Berends of St. Charles, Ava Bremseth of Red Wing, Abigail Hinckley of Chatfield, Isaiah Huber of Rochester and Jolie Stecher of Stewartville.
