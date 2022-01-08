Campus News: Fall 2021 graduates and Dean's lists
Fall 2021 Graduates
University of Cumberlands – Rochester: Sri Teja Vemulapalli.
Fall 2021 Dean’s list
Harding University – Pine Island: Madeline Hansen.
Morningside University – Zumbrota: Morgan Roark.
Oak Hills Christian College – Rochester: Caleb Klicker.
University of Evansville – Rochester: Olivia Pedersen.
University of Vermont – Rochester: Nicholas Khanna.
