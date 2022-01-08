SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Campus News: Fall 2021 graduates and Dean's lists

Fall 2021 graduates and Dean's lists

Campus News graphic logo
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 08, 2022 12:01 AM
Fall 2021 Graduates

University of Cumberlands – Rochester: Sri Teja Vemulapalli.

Fall 2021 Dean’s list

Harding University – Pine Island: Madeline Hansen.

Morningside University – Zumbrota: Morgan Roark.

Oak Hills Christian College Rochester: Caleb Klicker.

University of Evansville – Rochester: Olivia Pedersen.

University of Vermont – Rochester: Nicholas Khanna.

