Campus News: Fall 2021 Graduates and Dean's lists
Fall 2021 Graduates
Upper Iowa University – Goodhue: Melissa Voth; Kasson: Devin Curley; Winona: Kasey Buchheit.
Fall 2021 Dean’s List
Wichita State University – Rochester: Rachel Vande Kieft.
Iowa State University’s top 2% - Byron: Mikayla Brennan; Rochester: Peyton Blair, Andrew Deick, Grace Freed, Tasman Grinnell, Elizabeth Hannan, Ella Henrichsen, Shawn Husgen, Nicholas Oldham, Caitlin Walz; Zumbrota: Soren Hellyer.
