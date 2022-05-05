SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Campus News: Fall 2021 Graduates and Dean's lists

By Post Bulletin staff reports
May 05, 2022 01:15 PM
Fall 2021 Graduates

Upper Iowa University – Goodhue: Melissa Voth; Kasson: Devin Curley; Winona: Kasey Buchheit.

Fall 2021 Dean’s List

Wichita State University – Rochester: Rachel Vande Kieft.

Iowa State University’s top 2% - Byron: Mikayla Brennan; Rochester: Peyton Blair, Andrew Deick, Grace Freed, Tasman Grinnell, Elizabeth Hannan, Ella Henrichsen, Shawn Husgen, Nicholas Oldham, Caitlin Walz; Zumbrota: Soren Hellyer.

