SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Campus News: Graduates, Dean's lists, award and scholarship recipients

Graduates, Dean's lists, award and scholarship recipients

Campus News graphic logo
Campus News
By Post Bulletin staff
December 10, 2021 11:00 PM
Share

Summer 2021 Graduates

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse -- Adams: Alex Ruechel; Byron: Noah Splinter; Eyota: Emily Kullot; Goodhue: Anna Kohlnhofer; Kenyon: Alexa Christenson; Lake City: Isaiah Schwen; Wanamingo: Ben Ringham; Winona: Claire Baur, Bradley Ellings, Trisha Johnson.

Summer 2021 Dean’s list

Palmer College of Chiropractic -- Rochester: Roman Lahr, Ethan Pottebaum.

Fall 2021 Graduates

Wayne State College -- Dodge Center: Brad Galles.

Awards

Ben Gunsch of Rochester was a member of the orchestra for Luther College's production of the opera "Dido and Aeneas" that was awarded first place in Division II of the National Opera Association's 2020-21 Opera Production Competition. The competition promotes excellence in opera education and pedagogy. It was the first time Luther had entered the annual contest.

Scholarships

Area high school graduates have earned scholarships to Baldwin Wallace University. Bobbie Hart, a graduate of Stewartville High School, earned the Linda C. Moss Scholarship and the Mary Lou Allman and Family Scholarship. Hannah Reinschmidt, a graduate of John Marshall High School, earned the E.S. and M.R. Griffiths Scholarship and the Hyman and Rachel Lieberman Scholarship.

Related Topics: EDUCATIONCAMPUS NEWS
What to read next
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts