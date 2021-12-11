Campus News: Graduates, Dean's lists, award and scholarship recipients

Summer 2021 Graduates

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse -- Adams: Alex Ruechel; Byron: Noah Splinter; Eyota: Emily Kullot; Goodhue: Anna Kohlnhofer; Kenyon: Alexa Christenson; Lake City: Isaiah Schwen; Wanamingo: Ben Ringham; Winona: Claire Baur, Bradley Ellings, Trisha Johnson.

Summer 2021 Dean’s list

Palmer College of Chiropractic -- Rochester: Roman Lahr, Ethan Pottebaum.

Fall 2021 Graduates

Wayne State College -- Dodge Center: Brad Galles.

Awards

Ben Gunsch of Rochester was a member of the orchestra for Luther College's production of the opera "Dido and Aeneas" that was awarded first place in Division II of the National Opera Association's 2020-21 Opera Production Competition. The competition promotes excellence in opera education and pedagogy. It was the first time Luther had entered the annual contest.

Scholarships

Area high school graduates have earned scholarships to Baldwin Wallace University. Bobbie Hart, a graduate of Stewartville High School, earned the Linda C. Moss Scholarship and the Mary Lou Allman and Family Scholarship. Hannah Reinschmidt, a graduate of John Marshall High School, earned the E.S. and M.R. Griffiths Scholarship and the Hyman and Rachel Lieberman Scholarship.