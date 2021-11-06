Campus News: Spring and summer Dean's lists
Spring and summer Dean's lists and competition winners.
Spring 2021 Dean’s List
Biola University -- Rochester: Benjamin Merry, Audrey Park.
Summer 2021 Dean’s List
University of Maryland Global Campus -- La Crescent: Tristen Langen.
Honors
Danny Hong, of Oronoco, as part of a team from the University of North Dakota, won first place at the Region VI SAFECON contest. The 15-student team that included Hong, won eight of the 10 events at the annual competition on Oct. 21-23 at Minnesota State University-Mankato. The competition is hosted by the National Intercollegiate Flying Association and tests pilots’ skill from pre-takeoff to landing. More than half of a dozen colleges and universities participated this year.
