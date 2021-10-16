Campus News: Summer Dean's lists and graduates; scholarship recipients and honors

Summer 2021 Dean’s List

Buena Vista University -- Byron: Kyia Fleig.

Summer 2021 Graduates

Buena Vista University -- Rochester: Troy Finnegan.

University of North Dakota -- Rochester: Amber Feind, Morgan Ashton, Chanda Ream.

Upper Iowa University -- Stewartville: Broden Herman.

Scholarships

The Stout University Foundation awarded the following University of Wisconsin-Stout students with the following scholarships: Joshua Belden of Austin - the Philip H. McGuirk Hotel, Restaurant and Tourism Management Scholarship and the Toby J. Landgraf Endowed Scholarship; Addison Braun of Rochester - the Dr. Richard T. and Nancy P. Cheng Computer Science Renewable Endowed Scholarship and the Wisconsin License Plate Scholarship; Lindsey Fick of Lake City - the Nancy and Ralph Iverson Scholarship; Aaron Hoff of Mantorville - the Robert F. Cervenka-AnnMarie Foundation Scholarship; Allison Keller of Goodhue - the Clara Jahn Lubs and Mary Lubs Thomsen Endowed Scholarship and the Margaret Pennington Swanson Scholarship; Catherine Keller of Goodhue - the Steiner/Milnes Scholarship; Chloe Kom of Rochester - the Clara Jahn Lubs and Mary Lubs Thomsen Endowed Scholarship, the Dorothy Z. Bergman Endowed Scholarship and the Lida Jamison Scholarship; Carson Larrabee of Wykoff - the Donald C. Beran Endowed Scholarship, the Fulton and Edna Holtby Endowed Scholarship and the James and Dianne Lorenz Endowed Scholarship; Quincy Muzik of Austin - the Reinhold and Borghild Eng Dahlgren Endowed Scholarship; Jeremy O'Connor of Preston - the Stout Scholars Award; Benjamin Prigge of Red Wing - the Helen and Alfred Siever Endowed Scholarship; Madelyn Reiland of Rochester - the Arthur M. Nakatani Endowed Education Scholarship, the Kara Gilbertson Endowed Scholarship and the Violette Parsons Weeks Endowed Scholarship.

Honors

The Distinguished Service Award from Luther College for 2021 was awarded to Alumnus Lee Afdahl (‘71) of Rochester, Denise (Danielson) (‘77) and Michael Bernatz (‘76) of Winona, and Kathy MacLaughlin of Rochester (‘91).

Afdahl has served as First Presbyterian Church’s director of music for 28 years -- retiring in 2019. He is a past president of the Handbell Musicians of America, has over 100 compositions and arrangements in print and continues to volunteer for the American Guild of Organists, Choristers Guild, Handbell Musicians of America and the Rochester Music Guild.

Denise and Michael Bernatz met at Luther College and have served the community as members of Central Lutheran Church for more than 40 years. Michael works full time as an attorney and serves on the Foundation Board. Denise works full time as a sports medicine rehabilitation technician and serves on the Refugee Resettlement Committee. Both have served the Winona Public Schools and opened their home to exchange students through the Winona Rotary Club.

Dr. MacLaughlin is an associate professor of family medicine at Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science and a population health science scholar at Mayo Clinic’s Kern Center for the Science of Health Care Delivery. She has served on a national workgroup charged with updating cervical cancer screening recommendations for immunocompromised women due to her work at Mayo and with the CDC for cervical cancer screenings and management. She received the 2021 MAFP Innovation and Research Award from Minnesota Academy of Family Physicians.