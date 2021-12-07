Can a driver be cited for being tired?
A drowsy driver is an unsafe driver.
Question: I called in a driving complaint of a possible drunk driver and received a callback and was told the driver was tired. Can the driver be cited for this?
Answer: Yes, the drowsy driver could be cited for inattentive driving and additional serious charges could be incurred if the drowsy driver causes a crash. A drowsy driver is an unsafe driver. Lack of sleep negatively impacts performance. It slows reaction time, impairs judgment, situational awareness and increases lapses in attention and risk-taking. According to a study by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, people who sleep 6 to 7 hours a night are twice as likely to be involved in a crash as those sleeping 8 hours or more. People sleeping less than 5 hours increase their risk four to five times.
Before hitting the road be sure to:
- Get a good night's sleep. While this varies, the average person requires about 8 hours of sleep a night.
- Schedule regular stops.
- Avoid alcohol and medications (over-the-counter and prescribed) that may impair your driving. Alcohol interacts with fatigue increasing its effects - just like drinking on an empty stomach.
While on the road be alert for warning signs of fatigue, for example, drivers who:
- Can't remember the last few miles driven.
- Drift from their lanes or hit a rumble strip.
- Experience wandering or disconnected thoughts.
- Yawn repeatedly.
- Have difficulty focusing or keeping their eyes open.
- Tailgate or miss traffic signs.
- Have trouble keeping their head up.
If you recognize warning signs:
ADVERTISEMENT
- Never count on the radio, open windows or use other "tricks" to keep them awake.
- Respond to symptoms of fatigue by finding a safe place to stop for a break.
READ PAST COLUMNS: Ask a Trooper
If you have any questions concerning traffic-related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol, at 2900 48th St. NW, Rochester, MN 55901-5848; or reach him at Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us .