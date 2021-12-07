SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Can a driver be cited for being tired?

A drowsy driver is an unsafe driver.

Ask a Trooper - Sgt. Troy Christianson column mug
Ask a Trooper
By Sgt. Troy Christianson
December 07, 2021 08:02 AM
Question: I called in a driving complaint of a possible drunk driver and received a callback and was told the driver was tired. Can the driver be cited for this?

Answer: Yes, the drowsy driver could be cited for inattentive driving and additional serious charges could be incurred if the drowsy driver causes a crash. A drowsy driver is an unsafe driver. Lack of sleep negatively impacts performance. It slows reaction time, impairs judgment, situational awareness and increases lapses in attention and risk-taking. According to a study by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, people who sleep 6 to 7 hours a night are twice as likely to be involved in a crash as those sleeping 8 hours or more. People sleeping less than 5 hours increase their risk four to five times.

Before hitting the road be sure to:

  • Get a good night's sleep. While this varies, the average person requires about 8 hours of sleep a night.
  • Schedule regular stops.
  • Avoid alcohol and medications (over-the-counter and prescribed) that may impair your driving. Alcohol interacts with fatigue increasing its effects - just like drinking on an empty stomach.

While on the road be alert for warning signs of fatigue, for example, drivers who:

  • Can't remember the last few miles driven.
  • Drift from their lanes or hit a rumble strip.
  • Experience wandering or disconnected thoughts.
  • Yawn repeatedly.
  • Have difficulty focusing or keeping their eyes open.
  • Tailgate or miss traffic signs.
  • Have trouble keeping their head up.

If you recognize warning signs:

  • Never count on the radio, open windows or use other "tricks" to keep them awake.
  • Respond to symptoms of fatigue by finding a safe place to stop for a break.

If you have any questions concerning traffic-related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol, at 2900 48th St. NW, Rochester, MN 55901-5848; or reach him at Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us .

Related Topics: ASK A TROOPERMINNESOTA STATE PATROLTROY CHRISTIANSONPUBLIC SAFETY
