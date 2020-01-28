Deer, turkeys, crows and coyotes dominated some of Rochester Mayor Kim Norton’s conversations shortly after taking office.
“From the day I took office a little more than a year ago, one of the most common complaints in my early months — it was winter in January a year ago — was complaints about wildlife,” she said.
The calls about stray deer and other wildlife have declined in later months, but she said she’s not sure whether the problem has decreased or if others in city government are getting the calls.
As a result, she said she’d like to find a way to track the number of calls being received by elected officials and city staff.
“I think having a repository (for calls) is something we should work on,” she said, adding that increased education is likely a second need.
Brandon Schad, area wildlife supervisor with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, said the high numbers seen a year ago were likely fueled by harsh conditions.
Speaking to the Rochester City Council on Monday afternoon, Schad suggested that the city may want to consider adopting a wildlife management plan for a variety of animals, which would likely include tracking of complaints.
While overall wildlife management is overseen and regulated by the state, Schad said the city could take steps if wildlife numbers become a local concern. Options range from doing nothing to planning specialized hunts in the city.
While not ready to take specific action, several council members voiced a desire to find ways to educate residents about ways to prevent increases in wildlife populations — specifically, deer and geese.
The Rochester Park Board enacted a new education campaign — along with some other efforts — last year to deter geese feeding in the city, which can lead to higher numbers, as well as physical deformities in the birds.
Parks and Recreation Department Director Paul Widman said the campaign had seen mixed results, but the Park Board is planning to revisit the issue in March or April.
Schad said feeding deer — whether intentional or not — can also lead to illness among the animals. He said that’s why laws require bird feeders to be positioned at least 6 feet from the ground.
While state conservation officers are tasked with answering calls about improper feeding, Schad said staff is limited and the city could pass its own ordinance to bulk up enforcement.
None of the council members voiced a desire to entertain such an ordinance.
They also didn’t show much support for arranging an urban hunt to reduce wildlife populations, but Schad said Red Wing had success with an annual deer hunt in recent years.
“They have it very regulated,” he said, adding that success also requires enough interested hunters, which he said would likely be seen in Rochester.
At the same time, he said the issue can stir controversy.
“This is typically a topic people are passionate about on both sides,” he said.
Council member Nick Campion said his preference would be for limited action, rather than committing too many resources to the issue.
“I would lean more toward an education campaign on this sort of thing,” he said.
Assistant City Administrator Terry Spaeth said Schad’s presentation was intended to provide information for the council, but city staff will likely look at education efforts surrounding the urban wildlife issue, noting that residents have a variety of options available to address concerns in their neighborhoods.
For now, he said no specific city action is planned unless a greater need can be documented.