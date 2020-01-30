Joe Ward is hoping to do more with less.
As president of Experience Rochester, he’s tasked with marketing Rochester and Mayo Civic Center, as well as overseeing the facility’s new operators.
“For me, first and foremost, we want to stabilize the operation from a fiscal responsibility standpoint,” he said of tasks that had been split between two entities in the past.
The next step, he said, is growing activity in and around the facility.
“I look forward to this building being busier, with more things going on that serve more people, so not just concerts or even conferences, but things that multiple people, whether they are visitors or residents, can enjoy,” he said.
The goal is to do it all within the $3.8 million budget the city has agreed to fund each year for the next five years. The funds will come exclusively from the city’s lodging taxes.
It’s more than $1 million less than what tax dollars have contributed to operating the city-owned building and its private marketing efforts in recent years.
More with less.
Thick and thin
In 2019, the “Experience Rochester” name applied solely to the nonprofit convention and visitors bureau operation, which was charged with marketing efforts, as well as booking most of the non-entertainment activities in Mayo Civic Center.
In recent years, the operation has received 2 cents for every dollar spent on hotels and motels in Rochester during the year, totaling an estimated $2.6 million last year.
The funds didn’t cover the cost of building operations, which have been overseen by the city in one form or another since the building was built as a gift from brothers Dr. William Mayo and Dr. Charles Mayo in 1938.
Recent years have seen increasing costs and reliance on lodging tax dollars, which could have been used in other city operations. Last year, the center had a $6.3 million budget, with an estimated $2.4 million coming directly from lodging taxes.
Now, with marketing, booking and operations falling under the same private, nonprofit umbrella, the Rochester City Council has defined the expected tax cost for supporting the operations, and Ward says he’s planning to stick to it.
“We don’t intend to be going back to anybody and asking for additional resources,” he said. “We are going to make it work in this building with the current contract we have with the city.”
Planning for partnerships
Within the resources provided, Experience Rochester has contracted with a pair of for-profit operators, one to handle building operations and entertainment bookings and the other to be the exclusive provider of food and beverage services.
Ward said he expects it will create a level of cooperation not seen in the past.
“Everybody’s interdependent on each other, so we’re trying to set it up so one won’t succeed if the other doesn’t succeed,” he said.
It’s an arrangement understood by the general managers contracted to oversee day-to-day operation.
“One of our major focuses is to operate as one entity — one entity with shared common goals,” said Al Beltranena, the facility’s general manager for Spectra, which is overseeing all food and beverage operations. “We want to be perceived in the community as one Mayo Civic Center.”
Ricky Gonzales, the Civic Center’s new general manager of operations from ASM Global, agreed the shared goals can make for a smooth operation throughout the center.
Donna Drews, the center’s former executive director, said the transition is a good move, acknowledging poor communication between the city operation and the private CVB frequently drove up costs for building operations.
“Before they prepared a proposal to a customer, they never even checked with us about what costs would be and what they were promising and whether or not it would coincide with other events in the building,” the recently retired Drews said of the CVB staff who booked conventions.
Stemming a rising tide
The result of that lack of communication, Drews said, was a facility budget with growing reliance on tax dollars.
Projections indicated an estimated $2.5 million in tax revenue would be needed in the near future, which would likely mean little would be left for the city to offset other local taxes.
Rochester City Administrator Steve Rymer said those projections are what spurred a new look at the operations of the two entities, following a $84 million renovation effort aimed largely at attracting more convention events.
He said he sees the new model as a way of combining efforts.
“The goals of the MCC and CVB functions are one and the same,” he said. “The City Council adopted a model that aligns the two functions as one to ensure the public investment pays dividends for serving our community and our customers in a high-quality, community- and customer-focused approach.”
While the new operation model is only a month into the five-year contract, Ward has been working with a board of five local residents to establish expectations for oversight of all operations.
The nonprofit board, in turn, is expected to be responsive to the City Council through regular activity reports.
At the same time, Ward said the private organization will maintain its commitment to promoting Rochester as a destination. That is expected to increase the city’s lodging tax revenue, not to mention the associated business income at local hotels.
While working within a defined budget, he said his vision calls for making sure the community gets what it needs and expects from the building and marketing entity.
“I don’t think our goal should be to sustain our own selves as an entity,” he said. “We have to think about the hotels; we have to think about the city as a whole.”
It’s a balancing act, he added.
“There’s a big taxpayer burden in this building, and we need to move it closer to a break even point for the taxpayer,” he said. “That being said, we have to remember that there’s a destination to be sold and not everyone that comes here comes through this building,”
He said doing that will likely change the conversation as the next contract is considered.
“Where I want to be having the conversation in two to three years is about how this organization became a vital part of the community,” he said.
What's the right entertainment fit for Mayo Civic Center?
Can you imagine the Tedeschi Trucks Band playing at Mayo Civic Center?
Joe Ward would like to see it, even though as the head of the entity overseeing the building and its marketing strategy, it’s not necessarily his call. He’s not even sure it’s possible.
“I don’t know if it’s a band this market would support,” said the Experience Rochester president. He's been in Rochester since August.
But he does know that Tedeschi Trucks, an American blues and rock group from Florida, has played smaller venues than this. Yet, booking decisions are based on more than the number of seats in a venue.
Ward echoed concerns that have been heard in the past, such as that Rochester a challenging market because of its proximity to casinos and metro-area venues. Those have the potential to draw larger audiences and are safer bets for promoters to recoup their expenses.
That, he said, is why hiring a private operator was important for Mayo Civic Center.
'Takes a little more digging'
ASM Global — a company resulting from the merger of SMG and AEG Facilities — was selected by the five-member local board that is working with Ward to oversee the facility and convention and visitor bureau business.
“What drew us to ASM was the community’s strong desire for more concerts and entertainment options at Mayo Civic Center,” said Jacob Malwitz, the chairman of the local oversight board. “ASM boasts an incredibly robust concert and entertainment division that will provide us with better access to entertainers.”
Ward said ASM’s local general manager, Ricky Gonzales, will be key to determining whether Tedeschi Trucks or other groups are introduced to Rochester.
“You have to find a way for them to say yes, but it takes a little more digging sometimes,” Ward said of promoters who may not have booked acts in Rochester in the past.
Gonzales said ASM’s connections in the entertainment industry could help with the digging. He said it has already put him in front of new promoters during conferences in New York City earlier this year.
Additionally, the company oversees other venues in the region, which could aid in booking bands and other performers.
“Sometimes when we buy, we get four or five buildings together, and route it to get a better price,” he said. “They know they are dealing with the same company, all in one.”
He also said the ASM name can attract concert bookers.
Still, Gonzales acknowledged he will need to experiment to see what works best in the local market.
“I’m going to try to bring in different things,” he said. “I’m going to fail at some stuff and I hope to succeed at a lot more.”
But, there's a budget
At the same time, he said he must be conservative in some things, since he needs to stay within his budget for operating the facility.
“My job is to not lose money for this building,” he said.
While he has ties to corporate entities that can help set up marketing plans, as well as determine market strengths, Gonzales indicated he also plans to work with people who have local experience in the market.
That includes Steve Schmidt, general manager of Rochester Civic Music. The city department is expected to move its offices into the Civic Center later this year.
Gonzales said he expects to work with Schmidt for the best outcome for both entities, which includes maintaining space of the schedule for the city’s Down by the Riverside summer concert series.
“That’s part of the community that’s been here forever, and we want to keep that going,” he said of the concert series with more than 25 years under its belt.
Another person with insight to the local market is Dave Silker, longtime operations manager at the Civic Center.
He’s among the city employees who’ve transitioned to ASM positions, but he said he expects the staff to maintain its dedication to the building.
“We are a dedicated staff wanting to do the right thing for the building and community, and that’s how we have always approached our job,” he said, acknowledging that approximately 95 percent of his operations staff has changed since the city announced plans to turn facility operations over to a private operator.
However, with experience that dates back to being an usher when Taylor Arena opened in the 1980s, he said he believes the change can bring new opportunities to the building.
“ASM Global comes with a wealth of contacts across the country and throughout the world,” he said, noting the challenge will be convincing them to take a risk on the Rochester market.
How often do you attend events at the Mayo Civic Center?
Price pressures
Gonzales said he’s also hoping to convince more promoters to book acts into the Civic Center’s auditorium and arena.
Since Presentation Hall was upgraded as part of $84 million renovation in 2017, it’s been a go-to location for musical acts, but the limit of 1,084 seats mean ticket prices have also gone up.
Donna Drews, the Civic Center’s recently retired executive director, said the shift in prices surprised her.
“I never thought I’d see four ticket prices for one event in Presentation Hall,” she said.
Tickets for a Jan. 23 Trace Adkins concert in Presentation Hall sold for $54.50, $69.50, $89.50 and $125, depending on seat location.
Gonzales said a similar show might see lower prices if more seats could be sold in the auditorium. At the same time, the larger Mayo Civic Center venues could also attract bigger names, by spreading booking costs over a larger number of seats.
The auditorium can offer concert seating for up to 3,000 people, and the arena can accommodate 7,200 people with festival seating or 5,200 with concert seating.
Yet, some bands will remain out of reach.
“I could bring in Metallica, but nobody is going to want to go, because nobody will want to pay the price of the tickets,” he said.
Why not take a shot?
Jacob Malwitz, chairman of the new board that is overseeing the Civic Center operations, said he’s seen such big requests first-hand.
“I think the first thing my sister asked me when she found out I had been appointed to the board was if I could get Guns N' Roses to perform at Mayo Civic Center,” he said. “I told her Guns N' Roses may be a bit of a stretch, but we can hope.”
While not at the level of Metallica or Guns N' Roses, Ward said the Civic Center has already seen some success in booking and selling more acts into the larger venues since he arrived in August, noting teenage ventriloquist Darci Lynn nearly filled the auditorium in September and fellow “America’s Got Talent” participant Lindsey Stirling sold 3,000 tickets in the arena for a holiday show.
Additionally, he said, the center is seeking to break new ground with the potential of booking a musical act within a night of its performance in Minneapolis.
“I’m hoping they do well in Minneapolis and do well here, because we can then use that with promoters to say they don’t have to pick one or the other,” Ward said.
He also said the cooperative efforts between the entities overseeing convention booking and entertainment scheduling could result in pairing bands with conventions to offer more opportunities.
Most recently, the 2020 MOMA State Pool and Dart Tournament brought a local band, The Chubs, to the Civic Center for a two-day engagement to enhance the main event.
“It was fun to see people enjoying our common spaces and having a great time here,” Ward said. “We are committed to creating new experiences for all guests.
While Mayo Civic Center may not offer as many seats as some larger venues, Silker said he believes the multiple entertainment settings in the Rochester facility share a common benefit.
“There isn’t a bad seat in any of those venues,” he said, noting larger metro-area arenas often require heavier use of giant screens for a good look at the stage.
Gonzales agreed the venues have potential, but also cited a secondary challenge faced by community arenas -- that is communicating with local residents. He said ASM could book weekly concerts, but that doesn’t mean the community will know how busy the building is if they aren't told.
Skyway access means most people enter the building outside the public eye, and there’s no giant marquee to post events. Gonzales said he plans to increase marketing to make the community aware of how active the building is and invite more people inside.
“We’ll try to find the right fit,” he said.
Keeping 'civic' in the Civic Center
When Al Beltranena heard one of the first community events his team would cater was the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast, he knew it was time to make adjustments.
“The first thing that came to mind is this is the Martin Luther King celebration, and it needs to be done in the ballroom and it needs to be done with linens and it needs to be done with china,” he said. Beltranena is the food and beverage general manager for Spectra, an operator at Mayo Civic Center.
“We understand that the cost is limited, but that’s our end,” he added. “That’s for us to manage, because that is a commitment we have with the community and partnering with the community to keep the ‘civic’ in (Mayo) Civic Center.”
Barbara Jordan, who has helped organize the annual breakfast for 25 years, said the venue upgrade was appreciated.
“Last year was good, but this year was great,” she said, noting that in addition to the carpeted ballroom and other upgrades, the move also offered a better space for youth to make signs before the mid-morning rally. The breakfast drew approximately 400 participants.
Ricky Gonzales, the facility’s general manager for ASM Global, said finding ways to add value and hopefully lower costs for community programs is important as the Pennsylvania-based company takes over day-to-day operations at the Mayo Center.
“We want to grow with the community, and we want to do more community events,” he said.
'Step up our game'
Joe Ward, president of the revamped Experience Rochester organization, agreed. Ward oversees the Spectra and ASM contracts.
He cited the potential for growing events around the long-standing breakfast and rally.
He said weekend programming connected to the national holiday could allow more people to participate.
Jordan said she also sees potential opportunities.
“In most communities, of course some are larger, it’s a whole weekend of activities,” she said, acknowledging past celebrations have drawn larger crowds.
“Of course, the new and improved Civic Center means we need to step up our game,” she added.
Jacob Malwitz, chairman of the board overseeing Experience Rochester and center operations, said the selection process for operators relied heavily on commitment to community engagement.
Ward said community activities and social events, such as weddings and other celebrations, must remain part of what the Civic Center does.
“We can’t forget that the people who are coming to the civic groups, or are just citizens out there that want to enjoy it, are also footing the bill to make sure this facility is here,” he said.
Additionally, he said access to the facility must stay within reach, even though the private operation is expected to operate the city-owned building with reduced access to city funds.
“Whether we succeed or fail from a fiscal standpoint is not going to be driven by us making a little extra off those groups,” he said.
A reintroduction is in order
At the same time, he said planned changes will take time and require reaching out to the community.
“I think the work that got done on this building two years ago was as good as any project in the country,” he said. “We need to just maybe reintroduce that to some key players who can support what we were doing here.”
One key player in the past has been Joe Powers, whose catering company serviced many events at the center, including the MLK breakfast. With Spectra taking over all food and beverage service in the facility, some community members have suggested they may take their business elsewhere.
Powers, who had worked with a larger firm to seek the food and beverage contract, said he was disappointed with the outcome and has been moving business to other venues, including the nearby Hilton hotel.
"We were a little shocked, to say the least," he said of the outcome.
Powers partnered with SMG, which eventually landed the facility operation contract before merging with AEG Facilities to become ASM Global.
Powers said his catering company, Powers Ventures, has handled approximately 98 percent of Civic Center catering in recent years and brought a unique local connection to the operation. He had pitched a plan to fill the center's catering needs, while SMG would oversee concession operations.
Beltranena said he believes Spectra can offer similar services, perhaps with reduced prices while still offering diverse menus.
Additionally, he said the company now works hand-in-hand with the facility organizers and event bookers to streamline the process, meaning there’s no need to seek outside catering.
Still, he said local connections remain important, which is why Spectra is working on contracts with at least eight local businesses to provide Rochester-based food and beverages when desired.
Local flavor
While Beltranena said specific businesses can’t be named because contracts remain in the works, Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria participated in serving during an event last weekend.
“Everyone is trying to figure out what will be the best for the customer and the facility,” Pasquale Presa said of the contract negotiations with Spectra.
He added that his goal is to represent the community and ensure the arrangement reflects his company’s values.
Beltranena said Spectra also wants to find mutual benefits to fuel operations in the facility. Local coffee, beer, wine, baked goods and barbeque are also expected to be on future menus, as overseen by Spectra.
“It allows us to bring the local flavor to the attendees of an event,” he said.
Ward said food providers aren’t the only groups being tapped for local flavor.
He said he’s been working to better coordinate efforts with the Rochester Art Center and Rochester Civic Theatre, which operate city-owned spaces at each end of the center.
Sinéad Chick, the Civic Theatre’s director of operations, said collbrotive efforts are benefiting the enties that share the facility,
“With the new leadership at the Civic Center, we have already seen tremendous opportunities to share resources,” she said, pointing out that tears the large black velvet curtains throughout the Civic Center were repaired by the theater’s costuner and his tearm.
Other efforts continue.
“We are working toward using one team for all facilities related maintenance, security and several other opportunities to economize through scale,” Chick said.
Gonzales said he expects ASM and the city’s music department also can help each other by working with promoters to get various types of music in the facility's multiple venues.
“We are going to be constantly communicating with each other,” he said, noting Rochester Civic Music plans to move its offices to the Civic Center later this year.
All three new leaders in the Mayo Civic Center — Ward, Beltranena and Gonzales — said they are looking forward to making their homes in Rochester and being part of a growing community.
“I bought a house. I’m not here for six months,” Beltranena said. “I want to grow roots here and watch the center grow.”