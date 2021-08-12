Can Rochester be fossil fuel-free by 2031?

Can Rochester be free and clear of fossil fuels by 2031?

Members of the North Star Chapter of the Sierra Club not only think it’s possible, they say it’s imperative.

The club has released a petition setting a goal of 2031 for ending fossil fuel use in city power generation, operating city-owned vehicles, and powering city buildings.

“They’re the bare minimum of scratching the surface of what we need to do in the next 10, 20 years to maintain a healthy and safe life on our planet,” said Rick Morris, Rochester clean energy organizer of the North Star Chapter.

Chapter members drafted a petition calling for the energy changes over the weekend.

During that time, the International Panel on Climate Change issued an alarming report noting Earth has warmed 1.96 degrees since pre-industrial times, and that many changes due to climate change, such as sea-level rise and glacier melt, are now virtually irreversible.

The report, the first of its kind released by the IPCC since 2013, says climate change is unequivocally — leaving absolutely no room for doubt — the result of human activity.

The 3,900-page report released Monday (Aug. 9) offers little good news except that there is still time to avert the worst of the ongoing climate crisis. Which is what members of the Rochester Mayor’s Sustainability and Resiliency Task Force and members of the Sierra Club are trying to do in calling for a fossil fuel-free city by 2031, Morris said.

“When the IPCC report hit, our members were so moved and reminded of the urgency of the situation, they knew they had to call for urgent solutions,” he said.

Members of the organization aren’t likely the only ones concerned, he added. A year of climate change-influenced extreme weather and disasters is bringing the consequences of inaction into focus, he said.

“I think not only this year, but last year seemed kind of catastrophic, and the year before that, the rainforest in Brazil was burning for months,” Morris said. “There’s a cumulative effect, and I think people are tired of elected officials not acting with any urgency.”

The group drafted a plan and a petition supporting the goal.

According to the Mayor’s Sustainability and Resiliency Task Force, about 44% of the City of Rochester’s greenhouse gas emissions are from electricity production; about 29% is from heating, and 20% is from transportation.

Are the changes the groups are calling for realistic?

“Not only are they realistic, they’re necessary,” Morris said.

