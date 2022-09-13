Candidates find a little common ground in District 24A forum
But still, plenty of differences between Duane Quam and Kieth McLain as Nov. 8 election approaches.
ROCHESTER — Even in today's sharply divided political landscape, competing candidates can, on occasion, find moments when they agree, or even compliment the opponent.
A pair of such moments happened in Monday's League of Women Voters forum of candidates for the District 24A seat in the state Legislature, where Duane Quam, a Byron Republican, seeks his seventh two-year term in the House. He's opposed by a first-time candidate, DFLer Keith McLain.
First McLain tipped his cap to Quam, agreeing with Quam's point that, on the question of renewable energy, the region's electric grid isn't yet in a condition to carry the likely demand.
Soon after, Quam returned the favor. After McLain urged taking a cautious approach to crafting new tobacco-related legislation in order to avoid unintended consequences, Quam characterized his opponent's position as a "good point of being thoughtful when we try stuff."
The candidates made their differences known on plenty of other questions. In all, they answered 14 questions from the League, its co-sponsors the Post Bulletin and the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce, and the audience. Among the high points:
- On the question of costs for health care and prescription medicines, McLain said he'd favor a plan to tie those charges to personal incomes and ability to pay. "We need to make care affordable to everyone," he said. His own experience in health care — McLain was born with cystic fibrosis — informed his view of the high costs of prescriptions, in particular.
- Quam, whose work history includes time as an engineer and manager, stressed his get-it-done approach to governing, which at times has gained him support from across the aisle. Quam noted that some of his legislation has been incorporated by DFL leadership in their own omnibus bill, and that he was the only Republican lawmaker in the 2013-14 session, when Republicans were in the minority, to have his legislation incorporated in the transportation bill.
- Candidates were asked how they would work to gain or keep citizens' trust in elections. Quam said he favors having Minnesota end its exemption from the conditions of the Help America Vote Act of 2002, which regularized certain voting procedures. McLain said he would support an effort to make Election Day a state holiday, with provisions for people to take time from work in order to vote.
- In order to address a worker shortage and make Minnesota businesses more competitive, Quam said, the state needs to make its taxes and regulations more like those of neighboring states. "We're not an island," he said.
- On abortion, McLain expressed his unwavering support for "bodily autonomy" — the ability of a patient to make choices regarding his or her own care. Quam, meanwhile, said he considers the abortion question closed as a legal matter, following the 1995 state Supreme Court decision in Doe v. Gomez .