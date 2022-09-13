Candidates find a little common ground in District 24A forum

ROCHESTER — Even in today's sharply divided political landscape, competing candidates can, on occasion, find moments when they agree, or even compliment the opponent.

A pair of such moments happened in Monday's League of Women Voters forum of candidates for the District 24A seat in the state Legislature, where Duane Quam, a Byron Republican, seeks his seventh two-year term in the House. He's opposed by a first-time candidate, DFLer Keith McLain.

First McLain tipped his cap to Quam, agreeing with Quam's point that, on the question of renewable energy, the region's electric grid isn't yet in a condition to carry the likely demand.

Soon after, Quam returned the favor. After McLain urged taking a cautious approach to crafting new tobacco-related legislation in order to avoid unintended consequences, Quam characterized his opponent's position as a "good point of being thoughtful when we try stuff."

The candidates made their differences known on plenty of other questions. In all, they answered 14 questions from the League, its co-sponsors the Post Bulletin and the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce, and the audience. Among the high points:

ADVERTISEMENT